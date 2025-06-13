39 YO Samantha Busch Forced to Visit Doctor as Medical Condition Gets Worse

Samantha Busch, a health advocate, author, and wife of 2x NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch, has never shied away from sharing her deeply personal health journey, from motherhood and IVF struggles to mental health and self-care. At 39, she has become a beacon of transparency in a world that often values perfection over authenticity.

Her openness about the unseen battles behind the camera has struck a chord with thousands. “I just want to show the real stuff,” she once shared in an interview with PEOPLE Magazine. “Not everything is picture-perfect—and that’s okay.” Her fans have seen her navigate health, heartbreak, and healing, often all in the same breath.

But most recently, she has reported signs of her health condition worsening, having to visit the hospital quite often. Some have even noticed her absence from public events, and the rare, vulnerable posts have sparked concern.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Samantha Busch’s brave journey behind a silent struggle

Samantha Busch’s struggle with alopecia areata, a kind of rare problem that causes hair loss and patches, has been nothing less than brave. She has been shutting down critics and flaunting both her wig and the reality of her condition. In a story on Instagram last year, she captioned a picture of a family outing, writing, “People: Aren’t you afraid your wig is going to fall off? Me: Nope,” showing the confidence with which she carries herself even in tough times.

However, Samantha Busch recently shared a video on her Instagram story, informing her supporters about the worsening condition of her hair. “Back at the hair dermatologist. They’re gonna check out my scalp. It’s been super irritated,” said Samantha. “It kind of goes through these periods where it just feels like really hot and tingly in different spots.” Samantha’s battle with alopecia is both old and emotionally exhausting. In multiple candid Instagram posts and stories, she has shared the psychological impact of her hair thinning and scalp irritation.

These flare-ups, often located behind the ears or in patches across her scalp, have led to dermatologist visits and potential autoimmune evaluations by herself. “I kind of did an evaluation, deep dive into my hair last night, and it was definitely the same as last time, just really behind the ears,” continued Samantha. “When I put my hair up in a ponytail, it was very noticeable.” For someone constantly in the public eye, the emotional toll of visible hair loss adds to the weight she already carries from her broader health concerns.

Her constant health checkups and appointments might be a hassle, but she has never backed down from trying to better the situation. “So yeah, gonna wait and see what they say and then hopefully get some blood work done too and see if that gets us any answers,” her relentless approach to her own health and that of others has made her one of the most famous wives in NASCAR.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The root of many of Samantha’s health struggles can be traced back to her grueling fertility journey. Diagnosed with unexplained infertility in her twenties, Samantha underwent multiple IVF cycles, each taxing both physically and emotionally. The hormonal injections, retrievals, and miscarriages were overwhelming. These procedures not only took a toll on her reproductive system but also triggered systemic side effects, even in her relationship with her husband, Kyle Busch. “Kyle was sad but not broken the way I was,” Samantha remembers of the failed attempts to get pregnant. “I was angry with him for being stoic.”

Determined to turn her pain into purpose, Samantha and Kyle Busch co-founded the Bundle of Joy Fund to support couples struggling with infertility. Through this initiative, Samantha has given away hundreds of thousands of dollars to cover the cost of IVF treatments for others, becoming a rare public voice of advocacy. “Yeah, we’re very fortunate. Over ten years, we’ve donated over $2 million directly to couples and have over 100 babies born through the fund,” said Samantha. Her vulnerability has helped destigmatize infertility in motorsport circles and beyond.

Despite the ambiguity of her current alopecia diagnosis, Samantha remains resilient and proactive in her care, often sharing her test results and supplement routines on social media. Now 39, Samantha Busch continues to juggle motherhood, media, and health management. With her son, Brexton, and daughter, Lennix, growing older and her family life more public than ever, she remains a fierce advocate for wellness, balance, and emotional transparency.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let’s hope all goes well for Samantha, and maybe Kyle Busch can uplift the spirits by clinching a win at Mexico City this weekend.