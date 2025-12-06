31-YO NASCAR Cup Team Joins Hands With Richard Childress to Leave Ford Alliance After 2025 Reality Check

Rick Ware faced a lawsuit this year. In April, Legacy Motor Club took Rick Ware Racing to court over a dispute about charter sales. After a series of bitter exchanges and accusations, the lawsuit was settled over a short period. Both teams came to an agreement, with LMC purchasing a charter for $45 million to secure its future. Now, RWR is also securing its future by aligning with Richard Childress.

Richard Childress strikes a new bond

“Some #NASCAR Cup Series news from @CandiceSpencer with Rick Ware Racing returning to Chevrolet and forming an alliance with Richard Childress Racing for the 2026 Cup Series season,” NASCAR reporter Chris Knight wrote on X.

Clearly, Rick Ware Racing’s lawsuit experience gave the team a reality check about its risky future. Former Spire Motorsports co-founder had initially announced his purchase of the team. But ever since Jimmie Johnson won the lawsuit and RWR’s promised charter, Puchyr has fallen silent. Yet Rick Ware’s ambitions to persist have not fallen silent – as he rejoins the bow-tie brigade in a switch from Ford to Chevrolet. He will form a technical alliance with Richard Childress after the latter ended a long-term partnership with Kaulig Racing.

Previously, RWR fielded Chevrolets from 2017 through the 2021 season. A handful of Ford starts were sprinkled in that run, before the team committed exclusively to the Blue Oval for its NASCAR Cup Series initiative beginning in 2022. Ware even took on an alliance with RFK Racing in the recent season. For 2025, the team scaled back its operations to one car, leasing a charter to RFK Racing for their then-new No. 60, a move they would repeat in 2026. The team will probably field the No. 51 Chevrolet.

“Rick Ware, a second-generation racer, competed in NASCAR’s Cup, Busch Grand National (O’Reilly Auto Parts Series), CRAFTSMAN Truck, ARCA Menards, and ARCA West tours before shifting his focus to team ownership. Since dabbling with NASCAR in 1995, the 62-year-old Los Angeles native has expanded his motorsports portfolio to include NHRA, the FIM World Supercross Championship, and occasional appearances in IndyCar,” reporter Lee Spencer wrote in Catchfence.

While Rick Ware gears up for a partnership with Richard Childress, the latter is a bit occupied at present.

Rolling up his sleeves for a legal showdown

While Rick Ware’s legal troubles have subsided, his incoming partner is preparing for some of his own. Richard Childress became directly involved with the NASCAR lawsuit last month, when a series of text messages between executives revealed his name. NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps said Childress needs to be taken out back and flogged. He’s a stupid redneck who owes his entire fortune to NASCAR’ in a text conversation with Chief Media Officer Brian Herbst.

In response, Richard Childress may take the stand as a witness, upon being called by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. His testimony is expected to focus on the recently surfaced texts. However, Jeffrey Kessler, lead attorney for 23XI and FRM, revealed about another witness. He said that one unnamed team may testify in support of NASCAR, with claims of approving of the current charter agreement. Besides Childress, Roger Penske and Rick Hendrick will also take the stand among other Cup team owners in the case.

Childress’s sentiment was revealed in a team statement last week. “RCR and Richard Childress are deeply disappointed by the insensitive and defamatory statements made about Mr. Childress in recently surfaced text messages between NASCAR executives Steve Phelps and Brian Herbst. These comments reflect the way certain NASCAR executives have historically viewed and treated many team owners like Mr. Childress, who have devoted their lives to strengthening the sport for its fans, its sponsors, and all who compete in it.”

Clearly, the NASCAR lawsuit may take a fresh turn with Richard Childress’s entry. Let’s wait and see how all the teams’ future turns out in 2026.