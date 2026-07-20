“This Is How You Build a Fan Base”– Veteran Journalist Unmasks Davey Allison Infield Secret Missing In NASCAR’s Modern Era

Veteran NASCAR journalist Mike Hembree has covered the sport for decades. He has watched champions get made and legacies built up close. Recently, he shared a memory with Jeff Gluck on X, one from the press box at North Wilkesboro that stayed with him for over 30 years. It was about Davey Allison and something he did after a race win that nobody talks about anymore.

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“There was a long long line of people to get his autograph. And he sat there patiently after driving this long, difficult race,” Hembree told Gluck. And if I remember right, it was not a good weather day, necessarily. I’m sure it was very hot. And he sat there signing every autograph. We sat in the press box watching the whole thing, thinking, ‘Wow,’ This is how you build a fan base.”

The memory begins right after Allison won at North Wilkesboro in 1992. After winning, he went through Victory Lane, then walked up to the press box, where winner interviews were held before modern infield media centers existed. The press box sat high above the start/finish line, where print and radio journalists worked.

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The interview ran for about an hour. Then Allison stayed longer, talking off the microphone. Then he walked back across the NASCAR track. He had arranged a pickup truck ahead of time. He climbed into the back and sat there for hours to sign autographs while fans lined up.

This was not a one-off. Allison did this throughout his career, staying until the last fan was gone, giving away personal trophies and merchandise directly to supporters. The fans were not an obligation to him. They were the point.

It matched everything he stood for on the track. Allison drove the No. 28 Texaco-Havoline Ford for Robert Yates Racing and won 19 Cup races. He won the 1992 Daytona 500, leading 127 of 200 laps. In 1991, he won the Coca-Cola 600. He won the Winston 500 three times.

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In 1992, he raced through a fractured collarbone, ribs, and arm, taping his glove to the shifter to keep going, and entered the final race leading the championship standings. He died the following year in a helicopter crash at age 32. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2019.

Hembree drew a direct line from Allison to Richard Petty, who built his legendary following the same way, standing on pit road after races, signing every autograph, staying until everyone had gone home. That world does not exist anymore.

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Today’s post-race routine is managed tightly. After Victory Lane, a winner rotates through a front-stretch interview, a sponsor hat rotation for photos, and a PR briefing. By the time they sit in the air-conditioned infield media center, the talking points are ready.

The modern NASCAR media center replaced the press box as tracks updated through the late 1990s and 2000s. It made everything faster and more broadcast-ready. What it could not preserve was the unscripted access of the exhausted driver walking straight from the car into a room of journalists who knew him by name.