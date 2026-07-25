“This Is My Life Now”- Samantha Busch Comes Clean on Heartbreaking Reality of Public Mourning

Samantha Busch has never been someone who hides behind a highlight reel. Long before the tragic passing of her husband Kyle Busch on May 21, she was already candid with the NASCAR community, speaking openly about infertility, alopecia, and her marriage to one of the sport’s best, yet most polarizing drivers. So when she faced the most difficult chapter of her life, losing Kyle, her fans showed up, supporting her through every post and every word. That’s why, this time on Instagram, she came forward, showing the vulnerability that reflects everything she has been through.

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“This is my life now,” Samantha Busch wrote on Instagram. “It’s heartbreaking, messy, confusing, and incredibly lonely.”

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What followed was the most unfiltered thing she has shared since losing Kyle. She was not writing about sadness in the abstract. She was talking about waking up every morning and still not being able to fully accept that he is gone. The physical pain of it. The trauma that does not go away.

Samantha also explained the silence. Every time she tried to write something, she stopped. She worried it would come across as too dark, or that people would feel she was grieving wrong, or that she should somehow be further along by now. But staying quiet had not felt like her either.

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“Posting just the pretty healing moments feels fake…” she continued, “…because it doesn’t capture how truly brutal grief is on every level.”

While Samantha Busch has been working through what grief actually looks like day to day, Brexton has been racing. Twelve days after Kyle died, the 11-year-old was back at Charlotte Motor Speedway in his neon-green No. 18 Legends car, turning practice laps for the Cook Out Summer Shootout. It was the same track where his dad was supposed to race in the Coca-Cola 600 the weekend he passed.

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When Brexton competed officially on June 8, he started 13th and finished sixth. That same night, his 72-year-old grandfather, Tom, drove Kyle’s No. 51 Legends car for honorary tribute laps.

In July, Brexton traveled to Port City Raceway in Tulsa for a Restrictor Micro event. He was sent to the back after a first-lap wreck but still fought his way to victory. In Victory Lane, he celebrated with his dad’s signature post-win bow to the crowd.

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Samantha posted the moment and wrote that the racetrack is where their family’s best memories were made, and where they will keep making them. Four days later, on July 21, the two-month mark of Kyle’s death, Brexton got collected in a violent wreck at Charlotte. His car was hit multiple times.

The speedway held its breath as the safety crews pulled him out. He walked away fine. The next morning, Samantha said she tried to talk him into a rest day. He gave her an eye roll and went back to a dirt track that Wednesday night.

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Earlier posts had shown Samantha writing about the exhaustion of holding herself together for her kids while her own heart was in pieces. She has also described the toll grief takes on the body, not just the mind.

Through all of it, the track has remained the place where the family stays closest to Kyle. It is where Brexton races in his father’s number, does his father’s bow, and keeps going. And it is where Samantha keeps showing up too, even when it breaks her.