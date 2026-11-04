“This Is Not Corporate Welfare”- Veteran Broadcaster Defends SMI Deal Against Anti-Racing Smears

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway’s future has hung by a thread for nearly 15 years, even after 70% of residents voted in 2011 to protect racing at the historic venue. With a new development threatening the track’s legacy, racing enthusiasts and Nashville residents are trying to create awareness around the malpractices, pretenses, and false narratives surrounding the new petition. NASCAR-associated sports announcer and broadcaster John Roberts, who is also a Nashville resident, has taken the initiative to caution residents about the new petition, as the ruling may eventually make a public vote the deciding factor.

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Roberts, in his X post, went on record to discuss the latest developments in the case and what Nashville residents should be aware of, as it could prove crucial to safeguarding the historic racing legacy the track has carried on its rough old shoulders since 1904.

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“I wanted to bring you up to date on the latest on the fight to save the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. The anti-racing group just recently brought a petition to the city council with 75,000 signatures on it. Only problem is, a lot of those signatures were gained under false pretenses. Many people thought they were signing a petition in favor of affordable housing and in favor of actually saving the fairgrounds because it said Restore Our Fairgrounds.”

He continued, “So a multimillion-dollar company from out of town brought in out-of-town petitioners and asked local residents to sign. So, a lot of people want their names taken off that petition. But it’s already been turned over to the city council. If you look now at what this multi-million-dollar out-of-town PR agency is saying, now that this may be put to a vote, a couple of the things they’re saying are simply false.”

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Of the 74,905 signatures submitted to the Davidson County Election Commission, 47,679 were certified as valid, exceeding the minimum requirement of 40,194. The latest development in the case saw a Davidson County judge dismiss the pro-racing camp’s lawsuit that proposed the removal of disputed signatures from the petition.

The pro-racing camp’s lawsuit, initially filed by former racer Neil Chaffin and an organization called Decline to Sign, argued that the court should have removed thousands of signatures before certifying them. Their argument was backed by over 2,000 emails received by Restore Our Fairground from people wanting their signatures removed from the petition; however, according to the anti-racing group, only 542 confirmed they wanted their signatures removed when the group followed up.

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While the longstanding debate and battle over what becomes of the circuit has carried on for 15 years, it hasn’t always been in the opponents’ favor. The initial years of the battle established the protective Metro charter and saw Former Nashville Mayor John Cooper announce a partnership with Speedway Motorsports to renovate the Speedway and bring NASCAR back. However, the deal did not reach final approval as anti-racing groups, figures, and lobbies created obstacles and stalled redevelopment of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

Roberts went on to shed light on the false propaganda and rumors that convinced residents to sign the petition; however, he revealed why all of their claims had little to no factual evidence and were baseless.

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“One of the claims they’re making is that only 10,000 Nashville residents a year will use the Speedway. Well, Speedway Motorsports has already committed to build a 30,000 seat stadium and I guarantee that’ll be sold out with any high-level racing event, so therefore that’s tripling their estimate right away. They’re also calling this corporate welfare, but Speedway Motorsports has already committed to paying all the costs for renovation and updating of the facilities.”

“And folks, if you’ve ever been to a Speedway Motorsports facility, you know they do everything first-class. And the other thing they say is keep public land public. Don’t let it go private. Well, that’s not the plan whatsoever. This will keep the public land public.”

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“This is a lease deal that lasts several decades and lets the city share in the revenue that’s made by the Speedway. And by the way, the soccer stadium does not share revenue with the city. So this is not corporate welfare and there’s no way only 10,000 people will make it to this stadium.”

“So in my mind, this is again a no-brainer deal for the city to take to raise revenue, promote racing, and save one of the most historic sporting facilities in the country, the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. I’m John Roberts, and I back the track.”

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John Roberts and many friends of motorsports are showcasing great camaraderie to keep the racing spectacle alive. Knowing why the opposition wants to stop racing at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is equally important.

The opposition camp may currently be led by Mike Kopp, organizer of Restore Our Fairgrounds. John Ingram, Owner of Nashville SC and chairman of Ingram Industries, is the key figure behind the opposition to NASCAR’s return to Nashville’s home ground.

Ingram’s football team’s home ground, GEODIS Park, is situated right next to the Nashville Fairgrounds circuit. While his football stadium was completed in 2022, he believes revamping the circuit to increase seating capacity to 30,000 would make the venue a direct competitor to his stadium for concerts and other events.

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He has also flagged issues such as overlapping transportation and overcrowding if the two venues operate on the same dates, and has expressed concern that investing heavily in a racing track, rather than improving the standard of living for Nashville residents, may not be a worthy cause.

In addition to Ingram and Kopp, other anti-racing associations, lobbies, groups, and figures have also formed a coalition. Some of the notable names in opposition include Citizens Against Racetrack Expansion (CARE), South Nashville Action People (SNAP), Belmont-Hillsboro Neighbors, Cumberland River Compact, Southern Environmental Law Center, and NOAH (Nashville Organized for Action and Hope).

While the opponents are leaving no stone unturned to turn the tide in their favor by misleading the residents with false promises, the racing community is equally active in countering misinformation and spreading awareness about the latest developments in the case.

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NASCAR fraternity and Nashville residents and figures are firmly backing the restoration of the iconic venue, with names like Marcus Smith (President and CEO of Speedway Motorsports), John Cooper (Former Nashville mayor), Jerry Caldwell (President and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway), Zach Young (Former Metro Council member) being crucial figures in keeping the momentum going.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Darrell Waltrip, Norm Partin, Bob Sargeant, and Butch Spyridon have also extended their support and are backing the initiative.

While the legendary track has been reduced to just another racing venue over the years, it sits among the oldest and most iconic short tracks in NASCAR’s history. The track has been around since 1904, and although NASCAR left the Nashville Fairgrounds to compete at the newly opened Nashville Superspeedway, the track and series share a golden run from 1958 to 1984.

The paper-clip layout circuit has witnessed former legends and icons of the sport, Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip, in action, with Petty having a record nine wins at the venue and Waltrip following with eight wins.

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While its history includes notable series and formats on its tarmac, such as the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Busch Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, All-American 400, and more, the track still hosts grassroots-level races with full attendance, as Nashville continues the legacy despite the ongoing battle.