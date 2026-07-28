“This Is Not Our Home”– Cup Series Veteran Drops Heart-Wrenching Statement Following Tragic Loss Of Beloved Father

There are wins, trophies, and career milestones. Then there are the people who make those moments possible. For Michael McDowell, that person was his father, Bill. After Bill’s passing, the NASCAR Cup Series veteran shared a very emotional message that reminded fans where everything he has achieved really began.

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It was a farewell to the man who spent decades helping turn a young boy’s racing dream into a Cup Series career.

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“A great reminder that this is not our home! Our Father lived a great life and sacrificed a tremendous amount for his family. He showed us how to Work hard, Love deeply, Walk humbly. We will do our best to carry on your name and your legacy.”

Bill McDowell had been there from the very beginning. He wasn’t part of a famous racing family or connected to NASCAR. He was simply a father who believed in his son enough to build a racing career from scratch.

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When Michael McDowell started racing BMX bikes as a child and later moved into go-karts, Bill became much more than a parent cheering from the sidelines. He found the money, worked on the karts, travelled to races and did whatever was needed to keep his son’s career moving. The family’s sacrifices paid off.

Michael won a World Karting Association championship, claimed back-to-back International Kart Federation Grand National titles and put together an incredible run of 18 consecutive feature race wins.

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Racing was still expensive, though. To help cover costs, Michael and his older brother Billy worked for other karting teams while continuing to chase their own goals.

That family effort opened the door to Formula Renault, where Michael McDowell won the 2002 championship before climbing through the ranks to NASCAR.

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Before looking at where his career eventually led, it is impossible to separate that journey from the man who made it possible.

Bill’s role in racing did not end once Michael McDowell reached NASCAR. He stayed involved in grassroots motorsports, leading and crew-chiefing youth off-road racing programmes for his grandson, Ian Kowalski. Outside of the track, he had a career in Arizona’s automotive industry and later worked on aviation-related real estate projects.

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His biggest legacy, however, was always his family. Bill is survived by his wife, Tracy, and sons Billy and Michael. Michael has had those same family values in his own life with his wife, Jami, and their five children, who are often seen travelling with him to races.

Today, fans know Michael McDowell as an 18-year Cup Series veteran, a Daytona 500 winner, a Brickyard winner and the experienced leader of Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 team. But none of that started in NASCAR. It started in Arizona, with a father willing to sacrifice his own time, money and energy so his son could keep racing one more weekend.