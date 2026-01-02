“This Is Not Racing”: Growing Outrage Erupts Over How Kids Are Being Taught to Win at Any Cost in Modern Motorsports

Beef between drivers may be a primary sustaining force for race fans. From the rowdy flare-ups of Kyle Busch to Brad Keselowski’s nonchalant treatment of veterans, fans thrive on the main character energy of specific drivers. However, when the conflicts extend to young drivers who have barely started their careers, then the conversation becomes more sinister. It became sinister at the 2026 Tulsa Shootout.

Tulsa Shootout clashes raise eyebrows

“This shit needs to not be glamorized. To you young kids and aspiring racers. Don’t do this. This is not racing,” X user ElbowsUp Billy, a former iRacing Pro World of Outlaws driver, wrote on Asa Swindell and Bryant Dawson’s clash. FloRacing’s X account also posted a video of teenage drivers and older veterans clashing after the Tulsa Shootout festivities. “Tempers are flaring, emotions have officially boiled over, and we’ve got an ejection following some wild Stock Non-Wing qualifier action!”

These updates paint a grim picture of an otherwise hyped-up 2026 Tulsa Shootout. A number of clashes unfolded at the event, involving senior and teenage drivers. Dustin Bottoms lost his temper after getting spun out of the track by Tate Gurney. It is not clear if Gurney saw Bottoms on the outside when he made his move into the corner. Yet Gurney fed Bottoms a right rear tire, and that was the end of the latter’s race. In retaliation, Bottoms threw his helmet at the 13-year-old Gurney.

This clash, along with Swindell-Dawson and Stock Non-Wing qualifier incidents, raised eyebrows in the community. It reminded fans of incidents like Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s fistfight during the 2024 All-Star Race. While that marked a clash between seasoned drivers in NASCAR’s premier series, the Tulsa fireworks tell a different story. These conflicts involved youngsters whose careers are yet to kick off.

Micro Sprint Car driver Gabe Zahner also had a wild ride in his No. 32Z entry. It flipped several times before launching into the air. The car then slammed into the catch fence and hung there for a moment before sliding into a dumpster.

This year, several sprint racing disasters unfolded. In July, dirt racing driver Bob Gardner drove directly into traffic during a MARS Late Model this weekend at Farmer City Raceway. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson also fell into a pile-up with Rico Abreu in the Kubota High Limit Racing ‘Kansas City Clash’ at Lakeside Speedway. In a multi-car crash on a dirt racing track in Quebec, Canada, Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen sustained multiple fractures to his pelvis and right leg.

All these incidents may fuel excitement for race fans. However, the consequences can leave permanent marks.

Off-track crash in Tulsa

While the Tulsa Shootout has not involved any seriously injurious incidents, the area is not exempt from scary crashes. In Owasso, Oklahoma, around 9:40 p.m. on December 20, police received reports of a car traveling southbound on US 169, later striking the back of a truck also traveling on the same route. Law enforcement said the force of the crash sent the truck off the road, where it ended up striking a large highway sign. Then it caught fire and was eventually engulfed in flames. All five people in the car and the truck were rescued.

All five people were transported to the hospital in critical condition. A husband, a wife, and their three children were all injured in the crash. The wife and youngest daughter both sustained multiple injuries. Accordingly, a GoFundMe has been set up to help the family through these difficult times.

This incident should provide further incentive to the Tulsa Shootout’s authorities to take meticulous precautions in the races. Let’s see if the teenage racers can breathe easy in the upcoming sprint races.