“This Is Painful”- Fan Anger Turns to Sympathy Over Connor Zilisch’s Shocking First-Lap Disaster

Connor Zilisch’s rookie NASCAR Cup Series season has tested the patience of fans almost as much as it has tested the young driver himself. Many questioned if Trackhouse Racing had promoted the young phenomenon too rapidly after dominating the O’Reilly Series in 2025. However, after yet another devastating setback at Chicagoland Speedway, the discussion unexpectedly changed as annoyance gave way to empathy for a rookie going through one of the hardest learning curves in the garage.

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“Spun into me. … I can’t get anything to go for me,” Zilisch said on the team radio, barely into the race.

His afternoon at Chicagoland Speedway ended abruptly before the opening lap was finished. The much-awaited return to the 1.5-mile track soon became just another disappointing chapter in the rookie’s challenging Cup Series career.

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As the field raced through the opening lap of the Eero 400, Ryan Preece was turned down the track following a collision with Erik Jones. With nowhere to go, Zilisch was left an innocent victim when the spinning vehicle collided with the No. 88 Chevrolet, sending the rookie from Trackhouse Racing crashing into the backstretch’s inside wall.

The impact left Connor Zilisch’s car with damage, and he had to be towed to the garage. The last roll of the dice was using the DVP policy and trying to get him back on track. His crew chief radioed in the message.

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“Yeah, man. Let’s see if we can get it to the DVP.”

The early collision almost ensured that Zilisch would finish at or near the back of the pack, most likely departing Chicagoland with a 38th-place finish, even if the crew might be able to fix the vehicle sufficiently to compete again. In an already difficult debut season, it was yet another sad turn of events.

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Another race lost due to uncontrollable circumstances only added to the mounting list of disappointments for a driver who came into the Cup Series with high hopes following his brilliant O’Reilly Series campaign. And while many fans had spent much of the season criticizing Zilisch’s promotion to NASCAR’s top level, this latest misfortune prompted a noticeably different reaction. And it’s rooted less in criticism and more in genuine sympathy for the young rookie.

Fans go from criticizing Zilisch to feeling sorry

If there was one silver lining to Connor Zilisch’s latest heartbreak, it was that many NASCAR fans who had spent months questioning his promotion to the Cup Series suddenly found themselves rooting for him instead.

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One fan summed up the mood perfectly: “Someone get this man out of Torture city😭”

It’s hard to argue with that assessment. Sunday’s crash is set to become Connor Zilisch’s ninth finish of 30th or worse in just 19 Cup Series starts, an astonishing statistic for a driver who arrived in NASCAR’s top division carrying enormous expectations after his dominant O’Reilly Series campaign.

Others pointed to the growing speculation surrounding Hendrick Motorsports. “And people want him in the 48?🤦🏻‍♂️”

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The comment referenced rumors linking Zilisch to Alex Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet. While Bowman has struggled for consistency over the last few seasons and has also dealt with significant health concerns, Zilisch’s difficult rookie campaign has reminded many fans that raw talent alone doesn’t guarantee immediate Cup Series success.

Perhaps the biggest shift came from fans who admitted they had changed their opinion. “Officially feel bad for him. This is a season from Hell.”

It’s difficult to disagree. Entering Chicagoland, Zilisch sat 34th in the Cup Series standings, and several of his races have unraveled long before the checkered flag. He completed only 52 of 373 laps at Charlotte, 71 of 300 at Nashville, and just eight laps at Michigan before Sunday’s first-lap disaster added another frustrating result.

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Another fan wondered: “Can somebody confirm whether or not this is the worst season for a rookie driver ever. Christ, this is painful.”

While history offers a few comparable campaigns, Riley Herbst’s 2025 rookie season ended 35th in points with no wins, five DNFs, and average start and finish positions of 26.4 and 27.0. Even Herbst rarely endured the sheer volume of bad luck that has followed Connor Zilisch this season.

One final reaction perhaps captured the feeling around the garage better than any statistic could: “Unluckiest person I’ve ever seen.”