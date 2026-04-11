“This Is Probably It”: HMS Driver Admits Fearing for NASCAR Future Amidst Health Scare

Not retirement. Not a career-ending crash. But something far more unsettling: uncertainty. For Alex Bowman, a routine race weekend at COTA suddenly turned into a moment of doubt about his entire future in NASCAR. What started as a health concern quickly escalated into something bigger, forcing him to confront a possibility no driver ever wants to face. And for a brief moment, Bowman genuinely believed his racing days might be over.

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Alex Bowman’s frightening moment at COTA

“I mean, honestly, yeah, when I got out at COTA, I was like, this is probably it, like that was what was going through my head.”

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That brutally honest admission from Alex Bowman reveals just how serious things got during his health scare at Circuit of the Americas. “Yeah, I’m pretty well f***ed here, buddy.” Those were the grim words Bowman radioed to his team mid-race, as what initially felt like discomfort due to heat quickly escalated into something far more alarming.

His crew chief, Blake Harris, didn’t hesitate and urged him not to risk “permanent damage.” Within moments, the decision was made. By Lap 73, Alex Bowman pulled the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet into the garage. He was helped out of the car and immediately taken to the infield care center, ending his day and sparking real concern about what came next.

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Medical evaluations soon pointed toward vertigo, a condition that disrupts balance and spatial awareness. Now, these are two things a NASCAR driver simply cannot afford to lose at any cost. At speeds exceeding 180 mph and in tight, aggressive racing conditions, even a split-second lapse can have devastating consequences.

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If left untreated, it’s not just a performance issue but a serious career threat. For Alex Bowman, the focus quickly shifted from racing to recovery. Understanding the root cause became the priority, followed by weeks of consultations and treatments with doctors and specialists to get the condition under control.

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Now, after missing four races early in the 2026 season, Alex Bowman is finally set to return at Bristol Motor Speedway. However, getting back in the car is only part of the battle. The real test for Bowman is still ahead.

Back in the car, but facing an uphill battle

“I’m feeling really good, so thankful to be back, feeling well,” Alex Bowman said ahead of his return, and getting to that point wasn’t simple.

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To be race-ready for Bristol Motor Speedway, Bowman didn’t just rely on medical clearance. He put in the work. From logging laps in a street car at a road course in North Carolina to sharpening his pit road routine, every detail mattered. Add in simulator sessions and final medical evaluations, and only then did he get the green light to climb back into the No. 48 car.

But while his health is trending in the right direction, his 2026 NASCAR season is a different story.

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Bowman now sits 144 points behind the Chase cutline with just 19 races remaining. To realistically get back into contention, he’ll need to outscore the bubble drivers by roughly 7.5 points per race. This is a tall order in a field this deep and competitive. That said, NASCAR has seen comebacks before.

Kyle Busch famously pulled off a championship run in 2015 after missing more than 10 races early in the season. So while Bowman’s situation is difficult, it’s not impossible. And if there’s a place to start that climb, Bristol might be it.

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In his last four starts at the track, Bowman has three top-10 finishes and has led close to 80 laps. He’s also secured two pole positions there, showing that the No. 48 team knows how to find speed at “The Last Great Coliseum.”

Now, it’s about execution. The comeback clock is ticking, but Alex Bowman finally has a chance to start it.