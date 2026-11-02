“Those Two Guys Wouldn’t Win”- Kyle Larson Dismantles Title Contenders Amid JGR’s Fading Championship Form

Kyle Larson had two major obstacles standing between him and another Cup Series championship, and both came from Joe Gibbs Racing. Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell entered Martinsville as his closest challengers, with Larson holding a 73-point advantage over Hamlin and a 74-point cushion over Bell after his Talladega victory. The pressure was on JGR to mount a serious response, but Sunday’s race did little to strengthen its title challenge. And after watching both rivals struggle, Larson offered a blunt assessment of their chances that left little room for interpretation.

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“I could tell that Denny wasn’t normal Denny. I don’t know if the damage affected him or just being stuck in traffic affected him, but he didn’t look really any better than me. And then Bell, I could tell, just had better track position than us but wasn’t very good. And then I had two teammates kind of controlling the race up front, so I feel confident that those two guys wouldn’t win unless, you know, cautions or stuff would get crazy and things,” Kyle Larson told Kelly Crandall in a post-race interview.

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Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell had opportunities to make up ground. However, a combination of strategy problems, a pit-road penalty and an on-track incident left both struggling to keep pace with the leaders. Larson had his own difficult afternoon, yet he came away from Martinsville with his championship position largely intact.

Hamlin’s race initially looked promising. Starting from the pole, he took the lead and eventually led for 40 laps. However, a downshift issue early in the race cost him the top spot, and his team’s decision to stay out during the Stage 1 green-flag pit cycle sent him tumbling down the running order.

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He finished the opening stage in 17th without collecting any stage points. The strategy left him fighting traffic rather than controlling the race, which was one reason Larson felt he was not seeing the usual No. 11 driver.

Bell had a stronger opening stage, finishing fourth and collecting points. His afternoon took a turn after the Lap 199 caution for Carson Hocevar’s spin. Bell was caught speeding on pit road, costing him track position and forcing the No. 20 team to recover.

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Then came another setback on Lap 216. Joey Logano made contact with Bell entering Turn 1, pushing the Toyota into Hamlin’s No. 11 as the three cars ran out of room. Both JGR drivers spun and slid backward toward the wall.

The incident left Hamlin with damage to the left-rear quarter panel of his Toyota. Bell’s car appeared to escape with little damage, but both drivers had lost valuable track position. Hamlin managed to continue and eventually finished sixth, while Bell recovered to cross the line 10th. Larson noticed the difference in Hamlin’s performance and admitted he could not tell whether the damage or the difficulty of working through traffic had affected him. Either way, he did not see the No. 11 showing its usual strength.

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Larson’s own afternoon was hardly smooth. He followed Hamlin’s strategy during the opening-stage pit cycle, staying out while much of the field came in for service. The decision backfired, leaving the No. 5 Chevrolet a lap down and outside the top 20.

He also failed to score stage points in either of the first two segments. The caution following the Hamlin-Bell incident gave him the free pass back onto the lead lap, allowing him to continue fighting for a respectable finish. Larson eventually crossed the line ninth, one position ahead of Bell.

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The championship standings shifted, but Larson remained firmly in control. Bell moved into second, 67 points behind, while Hamlin dropped to third, 70 points back. Both JGR drivers now need an extraordinary result at Homestead-Miami, while Larson only needs to complete the finale to secure the championship. After watching his two closest rivals struggle at Martinsville, the defending champion has every reason to feel confident heading into the final weekend.