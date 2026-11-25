Toni Breidinger has learned to read a crowd. After years of autograph lines, garage walks and pit-road introductions in NASCAR, she can usually tell who is there to cheer. What she could not plan for were the fans who arrive already certain of a story she never wrote. Lately, those stories have grown stranger, and far costlier, than anything a souvenir table ever produced.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel bad sometimes, ’cause some of them get really in deep. And there was one guy who thought he was gonna marry me, and sold. I guess he divorced his wife and, like, put a down payment for a house in LA. I don’t even live in LA. I’m here right now, but I don’t live here. But it was like, yeah, like some people get so far in deep. I’m like, that’s really unfortunate,” Breidinger told E! News The Rundown.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was not the only one. Breidinger says the confusion follows her to the track, where fans sometimes approach her at meet-and-greets convinced the two are dating. Each time, she has to deliver the same news: the person they have been messaging was never her.

Money makes those conversations at the track even harder. Some fans have told her they sent funds her way, only to learn that nothing ever arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some people tell me, ‘I wired you xyz amount of money,’ and I’m like, ‘It’s not in my [bank] account,’” Breidinger explained. “I’ve said it so many times. I have so many warnings out there, and somebody’s working overtime creating those fake accounts.”

Fan Pulse Will NASCAR’s Planned 800-Horsepower Package Make Racing More Exciting? Absolutely, It Could Transform the Racing Yes, but the Aero Package Matters Too Not Necessarily, the Next Gen Car Needs More Changes Let’s Wait Until the All-Star Race FOCCDP23 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

Those warnings are easy to find. On X, Breidinger has told followers she has no private or secret fan accounts and will never ask for money or sell fan club or VIP cards, adding that countless fake profiles carry her name.

ADVERTISEMENT

An earlier post, made roughly two years before, delivered the same message about private Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp accounts: anyone who thinks they are talking to her there is being scammed.

Despite those repeated warnings, the problem persists. She is not alone, either. Under a thread, a follower shared a screenshot of someone posing as fellow driver Alex Bowman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breidinger is far from the first NASCAR driver to watch impersonation spill from the screen into real life. In April 2022, Hailie Deegan, then racing Trucks for David Gilliland Racing, explained in a 15-minute YouTube video with boyfriend Chase Cabre that a man had been taken in by a fake Deegan account.

Deegan said an eight-page handwritten letter had reached her team, claiming he had been dating her for months and that she was his soulmate. It unsettled her partly because she had dealt with stalkers before. She looked up the name on the note and realized he was being catfished.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fake profile had also fed him lies about Cabre, claiming he physically abused Deegan and kept her against her will. That belief fueled the man’s anger toward Cabre and led to threats against him. Deegan, Cabre and her father, motocross star Brian Deegan, all tried to tell the man the account was fake, to no avail.

The fallout reached the calendar. Deegan skipped the Freedom 500 at DeSoto Speedway in Bradenton, Florida, a non-NASCAR event, citing a personal safety issue she and Cabre needed to resolve.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, Cabre directly pleaded with the man to stop. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer described the identity theft Deegan and Cabre faced as the worst kind there is.

The two cases ended up in different places. For Deegan, a false romance hardened into threats against someone close to her. For those fooled by Breidinger’s impersonators, it has meant a divorce, a house deposit and wired money, all on the strength of a conversation that was never real. In both cases, the damage began with a familiar photograph and a driver’s name.

For Breidinger, the challenge is unchanged: convincing people that the person they thought they were getting close to was never her.