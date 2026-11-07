Toyota has spent 2026 putting cars in Victory Lane across a range of tracks, with different drivers delivering for its three Cup organizations. The entire season brought a Daytona 500 breakthrough, intermediate-track strength, and victories deep into the Chase. One major piece of silverware is already secured, but the finale carries a different pressure. At Homestead-Miami, attention turns from the strength of the manufacturer to the driver who leaves with NASCAR’s biggest prize.

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The No. 5 Chevrolet arrives with a commanding points advantage, while two Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas remain mathematically alive. For Denny Hamlin, the finale has become about more than one last championship chance. The numbers behind Toyota’s season have made the conversation inside the garage much bigger.

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“I think it needs to be looked at personally internally with Toyota and JGR and Legacy and 23XI,” Hamlin said at his media availability at Homestead. “I think we have to figure out that the win-to-championship ratio has just not been as good as it needs to be. So I think that needs to be a deep dive, and honestly, figure out what needs to be changed.

“I don’t think we should just rinse and repeat, and let’s just do this all again next year. I think we really should think about what it’s going to take to win the big prize at the end because we’re just—the cars are too fast for just a few. I think two, Martin is in there. Three championships in 20 years, so that’s just… we got to fix that.”

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The record behind Hamlin’s complaint is stark. Toyota has won three drivers’ championships since joining Cup in 2007: Kyle Busch in 2015 and 2019, and Martin Truex Jr. in 2017. Since Busch’s second title, the championship has gone to Chevrolet or Ford. For a manufacturer with three organizations, that is a drought.

Recent win totals make it harder to dismiss. Toyota recorded 10 victories in 2023, nine in 2024, and 14 in 2025. It has 18 in 2026, securing the manufacturers’ championship and recording its best single-season output since 2019. That is 51 wins in four seasons without a drivers’ title. The manufacturers’ crown rewards collective strength; the championship demands sustained performance when pressure peaks.

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The 2026 victories have been spread across Toyota’s stable: Tyler Reddick has six, Hamlin four, Briscoe three, Ty Gibbs two, Corey Heim two, and Bell one. JGR is not carrying the manufacturer alone. 23XI has supplied a share, while Heim’s part-time success adds depth. Hamlin’s call for Toyota, JGR, 23XI, and Legacy Motor Club to examine the bigger picture reflects how widely the responsibility is shared.

Hamlin entered the Chase as the No. 1 seed for the first time after four regular-season wins. The advantage did not hold. He reached Homestead 70 points behind Larson, with Bell 67 back. Briscoe, despite consecutive Chase victories at Las Vegas and Charlotte, sat 84 points behind and was out of title contention. Toyota found winners, but none matched Larson’s consistency.

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Chevrolet’s No. 5 team supplied the contrast. Larson went winless through the regular season, then raised his level in the Chase. Victories at Gateway and Kansas, alongside strong finishes, put him in command. The gap reflects more than wins: the No. 5 team kept banking points when a race did not unfold perfectly.

Joey Logano also mounted a late-season charge. The Team Penske driver won at Richmond and Bristol, adding to his North Wilkesboro All-Star victory, and briefly looked capable of rejoining the title picture. But the surge never became a sustained championship run. Toyota’s Chase winners, Briscoe and Bell, likewise could not keep pressure on Larson, despite the manufacturer’s deeper win column.

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That leaves Bell and Hamlin as Toyota’s hopes, and neither controls his fate. Larson leads Bell by 67 points and Hamlin by 70, with only the top three still eligible. He can clinch with nine points at Homestead; without stage points, a 28th-place finish or better is enough. Toyota needs near-perfect days from both JGR drivers and a major setback for the No. 5 Chevrolet, potentially an early DNF.

That is a narrow route against a team consistent through the Chase. Toyota has proved it can win races and take the manufacturers’ crown. Hamlin’s challenge is whether the organization will examine why those strengths have not produced drivers’ championships. Another season of speed will not answer that question. A Cup title would.