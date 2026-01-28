$300M-Worth Tom Brady Joins Forces With Jimmie Johnson in Strategic Power Play for NASCAR 2026

NFL icon Tom Brady indirectly backed Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club through Knighthead Capital; however, as the 2026 NASCAR season is nearing a kickoff, that partnership is set to fuel up further through a major brand endorsement.

NOBULL, co-owned by Tom Brady, recently announced its partnership with Legacy Motor Club, becoming its sponsor for the 2026 Cup Series season.

The brand is known for its minimalistic training gear and is largely associated with athletes. With this partnership, NOBULL will become the official track shoe of LMC, supporting the CLUB’s drivers and pit crews throughout the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. The partnership will feature NOBULL branding in select race weekends, including at-track content and behind-the-scenes training features.

It will also introduce collaborative storytelling across social platforms, including all-access looks into LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s driver workout routines and pit crew preparation, showcasing the discipline behind the speed. With that, NOBULL enters a growing roster of innovative, performance-driven brands aligned with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s forward-thinking approach to the future of NASCAR.

“This partnership with NOBULL fits perfectly with the culture we’re building at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB,” Johnson said in a statement. “Our drivers and pit crews spend countless hours training to be at their best—on pit road, in the shop, and in race conditions. NOBULL understands the work, the commitment, and the mindset required to compete at the highest level. They’re more than a brand; they’re a mentality and they set the standard for strength.”

And who better than Tom Brady to join hands with, given his love for sports beyond football? He has also previously attended the Indianapolis 500, and it wouldn’t be wrong to call him a motorsports fan. His partnership with Jimmie Johnson extends further than NOBULL.

As mentioned, LMC is also co-owned by Knighthead Capital Management, and Tom Brady has a stake in the latter. Although he doesn’t have a direct influence yet, their competitive performance could be positive for the former Patriots player, who has a net worth of $300 million.

And Johnson seems to be taking the right steps for this. The team has been making some interesting hires and is predicted to be on the way to victory in 2026.

Is Jimmie Johnson on his way to get LMC their first race win in 2026?

Erik Jones seems to be the only hope Legacy Motor Club has of winning races anytime in the future. He has been consistent and competitive despite the team’s overall form. Moreover, Jimmie Johnson seems to have given him the best tool to clinch the team’s first Cup Series victory.

Justin Alexander, who was known for his race-winning capability at Richard Childress Racing, will now be Jones’ crew chief with the #43 team. This partnership is understandably strong, and Johnson is extremely positive about his new signing.

“We’re continuing to evolve and refine every part of our race program, and Justin is a tremendous addition to our crew chief lineup,” he said in a team release.

Alexander worked with RCR for a long time. He was promoted to crew chief for Austin Dillon’s team, and sooner rather than later, they managed to deliver his first race win. This was a trend that kept repeating, and a similar result is expected from him at LMC.

The rest of the team will also benefit from his lasting experience in the Cup Series. Over the years, Justin Alexander has excelled in his roles and continues to prove his worth. With his technical expertise and NOBULL’s financial backing, Legacy Motor Club seems to be on its way to clinch its first race win.