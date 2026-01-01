3x Indy 500 Champion Driver Eyes to Live 19-YO Dream With Surprise NASCAR Return

When the 2026 IndyCar schedule dropped, the season opened as always on the streets of Saint Petersburg, but this year came with a twist. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series joined the party, throwing down on the tight Florida street circuit a day earlier as the third race of its season. But that’s not it.

Adding IndyCar’s shared Phoenix double header the following week, the crossover buzz only grew. Names like Scott McLaughlin and James Hinchcliffe were floating around, but while there were a few fun ideas, none hit quite like the one that is about to turn heads.

Dario Franchitti makes a NASCAR comeback in 2026

All signs now point to Dario Franchitti making a long-awaited return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, nearly two decades after his lone start back in 2007.

That appearance came at Martinsville Speedway in 2007, nearly two decades ago, marking the first and only Truck Series race for the three-time Indy 500 winner.

Franchitti would spend the following years competing across NASCAR’s top two national divisions before ultimately returning home to IndyCar with Chip Ganassi Racing, a reunion that delivered two Indy 500 victories and three series championships.

In total, the Scottish driver made 25 starts across NASCAR’s three premier divisions, highlighted by a career-best fifth-place finish in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Watkins Glen, notably his only NASCAR start on a road course, a discipline where his resume speaks for itself.

However, only one question is left. Which team gets to field a truck for the 52-year-old driver?

According to the announcement, Franchitti will be back in action with Toyota, but the identity of the team set to field his truck remains a mystery for now.

The 2026 truck series lineup currently includes several Toyota fielding teams, such as Halmar Friesen Racing and Tricon Garage, through the regular season, but there is no confirmed plan yet for an additional entry.

And while the 52-year-old driver may seem super pumped for the NASCAR event in March, a more urgent event awaits the man who can handle it all.

Franchitti eyes 24H Dubai event

Franchitti is making the most of all opportunities. The Scottish race car driver is set to make a return to top-level and endurance racing next month, teaming up with Team Parker Racing for the Michelin 24-hour Dubai in a Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo featuring a special art car livery designed by Stefan Johansson.

The former IndyCar star will drive the No. 31 entry alongside team regular Rob Huff, joined by Shaun and Max Lynn, the father and brother of Cadillac hypercar standout Alex Lynn.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel and doing what I love in a competitive setting. It’s going to be a special challenge and something new for me in GT3 racing,” he said.

A Rolex 24 at Daytona winner in 2008 with Chip Ganassi Racing, the 52-year-old is best known for his dominant IndyCar career, very successful for championships, before a career-ending crash in 2013.

Prior to that, he made several endurance racing appearances, including nine starts at Daytona and campaigns in the American Le Mans Series with Andretti Green and Highcroft Racing.

In recent years, Dario has remained active in historic racing, notably at the Goodwood Revival. The Dubai outing also marks a reunion with Mercedes AMG, the manufacturer he raced for earlier in his career during his time in DTM.

And with all of this in place, Franchitti sure is going to have quite the year.