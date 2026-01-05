3x NASCAR Champion Tony Stewart Returns To His Roots Weeks After Losing NHRA Seat

NASCAR couldn’t have found a more fitting person for this role. “Smoke,” fresh off being relieved of his driving duties, is overqualified for the position, but rightfully so. It’s been a while since Tony Stewart last rolled through the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals, but make no mistake, his fingerprints are all over the Tulsa Expo Center. Next week, that legacy gets the spotlight it deserves.

Tony Stewart debuts as grand marshal at NASCAR’s Super Bowl event

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and all-around motorsports icon has been named the grand marshal for the championship Saturday.

As a tribute, Chilli Bowl co-owner Emmett Hahn knows he made the right choice.

“Not only is Tony a winner here, but he was also part of what really made the Chili Bowl take off in the early 2000s … rebuild the connection between dirt track and NASCAR fans. He’s an ambassador to our sport at more levels than anyone; and they don’t make them like Tony anymore, so being able to honor him as our Grand Marshal means a lot to me, and this event.”

Moreover, Stewart’s resume speaks for itself. He has captured the coveted Golden Driller twice (2002 and 2007), made the A-Main 12 times in 14 attempts, and stacked up three podium finishes, four top-five runs, and seven top tens.

Even after all these years and losing his seat to his wife, Leah Pruett, who is set to return full-time to drag racing with their Tony Stewart Racing team, Smoke still stays relevant, and here’s why.

Sprint car racing runs deep through Stewart’s veins. Not only has he won NASCAR titles, but the 54-year-old has 14 USAC owner titles, nine in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, and four in the All-Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets Series.

These results just further solidify why Tony Stewart is the best fit to be the grand marshal. His most recent start came in 2013, but even after hanging up the helmet at Tulsa, the 54-year-old never really left.

He stayed involved behind the scenes, lending his time and expertise to the track prep crew alongside Brad “Gravel” Chandler, Steve Hahn, Matt Ward, and Martin Edwards.

With the Chili Bowl ready to set fire to the track next week, Tony Stewart is here to stay, and it can be said with much certainty that fans will be keeping an eye out for the legendary driver.

A look into Tony Stewart’s 2026 army

Tony Stewart Racing heads into 2026 with renewed momentum, shaped by Stewart’s version of building a team that thrives on both speed and swagger.

At the forefront is Leah Pruett’s full-time return to NHRA top fuel, bringing one of drag racing’s most accomplished competitors back into the championship picture.

Pruett’s resume speaks for itself. A proven winner with 12 top fuel victories and multiple championship-contending seasons, she adds veteran muscle and credibility to her husband’s drag racing program.

Her return is not just a comeback story but a continuation of the competitive standard Stewart expects from every corner of his organization.

At the same time, the 54-year-old’s growing track empire gains another cornerstone with the expanded role of Rico Abreu.

The reigning 2025 High Limit Racing champion brings star power, aggression, and momentum to TSR’s sprint car efforts, reinforcing Stewart’s commitments to elite competition beyond the drag strip.

Abreu’s presence promises headline-worthy performances and cross-discipline intrigue that few teams in motorsports can match.

Together, Pruett and Abreu reflect the breadth of Tony Stewart’s racing world, stretching from 11,000 hp top fuel tracks to high-speed sprint cars.

With Stewart himself remaining a hands-on leader and visible force behind both programs, 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most dynamic and defining seasons yet for his organization.