3x NASCAR Champion Announces Retirement Putting Full Stop to 23 Years of Legacy

ThorSport Racing dropped a bombshell on social media that has the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series community talking, signaling a shift for one of its flagship entries. This team, based out of Sandusky, Ohio, has been a staple since 1996, racking up multiple championships and setting records for consistency in a series known for its grind.

Think back to 2008 when Ron Hornaday Jr. clinched his fourth title with Kevin Harvick Inc., wrapping up a dominant run that defined an era, much like how long-term commitments have shaped Truck Series success. With partnerships that span decades, like the one between a veteran driver and a steadfast sponsor, these stories remind fans why loyalty pays off in points and hardware. But this latest move raises questions about what’s next for their No. 88 entry.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Matt Crafton to retire from full-time driving

Matt Crafton, the three-time Truck Series champion, confirmed he’ll wrap up his full-time driving duties after the 2025 season. This ends a 23-year run with primary sponsor Menards, a partnership that stands as the longest driver-primary sponsor relationship in NASCAR history, per ThorSport’s X post announcement. Crafton, who turned 49 in June, has been with ThorSport since 2000, amassing 15 wins and holding the record for most consecutive starts in the series, projected to hit over 560 by next year.

AD

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE pic.twitter.com/hsw2m2XoRF

— ThorSport Racing (@ThorSportRacing) August 18, 2025

The timing aligns with teammate Ty Majeski‘s rise, fresh off his 2024 championship, where he dominated Phoenix by leading 132 of 150 laps. Majeski steps into the No. 88 full-time in 2026, bringing six wins and 11 poles from his time with the team. Crafton’s decision allows a smooth handover, letting him focus on mentoring while chasing one more title shot in 2025, where Majeski is already playoff-bound. This isn’t about fading out; it’s a calculated pass of the torch in a sport where experience meets emerging talent.

Crafton’s journey stands out for his rare loyalty to the Truck Series, where he’s driven for almost 25 years, making just a handful of starts elsewhere, like filling in for Kyle Busch at the 2015 Daytona 500 and finishing 18th. His career average finish sits at 11.8 across 585 starts, though this year’s 18.3 average and 16th-place standing show the challenges of staying competitive at 49. Still, his three titles, back-to-back in 2013 and 2014, plus 2019 without a single win, position him as a potential Hall of Famer, akin to Ron Hornaday Jr. with four championships and 51 victories.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Looking ahead, Crafton plans to stay involved with ThorSport, possibly in a part-time driving role or advisory capacity, drawing on his West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame status to guide the next wave. His one-year detour to Kevin Harvick Inc. in 2004 remains his only break from the team, underscoring a bond that’s delivered consistent top-10 points finishes for 17 straight seasons through 2023. With the playoffs out of reach after Richmond, 2025 becomes his final push for hardware. But how will Majeski handle the pressure of that storied number?

Majeski is ready to take the wheel

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ty Majeski’s path to the No. 88 starts with his breakout since joining ThorSport full-time in 2022, where he’s notched 33 top fives and 54 top 10s in just three seasons. Born in Seymour, Wisconsin, the 31-year-old first caught eyes as a development driver for Roush Fenway Racing and, through iRacing dominance, ranked No. 1 globally in oval racing from 2016 to 2021. His Truck debut came in 2019 at Phoenix, but it’s the 1,559 laps led since 2022 that prove his readiness for Crafton’s seat.

Majeski’s credentials shine in late-model dominance, claiming five ARCA Midwest Tour titles, a record, and back-to-back Florida Governor’s Cup wins in 2015 and 2016. “Ty has proven himself as a champion and a leader within our organization,” ThorSport noted in their release, highlighting his 2022 UNOH 200 victory at Bristol as his first Truck win. Qualifying for the Championship 4 in both 2022 and 2024, with no finish worse than eighth in full seasons, shows consistency that mirrors Crafton’s early grind.

Fans see Majeski’s Snowball Derby triumphs in 2020 and 2023 as signs he’ll elevate the No. 88, especially after his part-time 2021 stints yielded two top 10s. As Jayski’s reports, he’s already locked into the 2025 playoffs, aiming for a Championship 4 spot again. This handover feels earned, blending Majeski’s karting roots, starting at age nine with 84 feature wins by 15, with ThorSport’s stability, setting up a fresh chapter without skipping a beat.