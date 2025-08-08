Throwback: When Chase Elliott Shut Critics With Maiden Cup Victory at 2018 Watkins Glen

Chase Elliott’s journey with Hendrick Motorsports has been nothing short of storied. Joining the team full-time in 2016, he took over the iconic No. 24 previously driven by Jeff Gordon and secured NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year honors in his debut season. However, the magic came in 2018, when he switched to the No. 9 car, his father Bill Elliott’s famed number.

The 29-year-old etched his name into the record books with his first Cup victory at Watkins Glen, delivering Hendrick Motorsports’ 250th Cup win. And now, as the NASCAR garage heads back to Watkins Glen, it seems to be all a dream for the driver currently in second place in the standings. The 2020 Cup Series champion is on the hunt for another title, and now, as he returns to his road course track, he is looking to recreate the 2018 win.

Chase Elliott’s maiden NASCAR win delivers Hendrick Motorsports its 13th Cup title

Chase Elliott’s alignment with Hendrick Motorsports began as part of a multi-development deal while he was still driving for his father’s team. Transitioning to a full-time ride in 2016, he inherited the legendary No. 24 immediately. The relationship between Elliott and Hendrick has only deepened over the years. Together with a long-time crew chief, Alan Gustafson, Elliott has amassed 20 points-paying victories, including seven on road courses, and the pair remains one of NASCAR’s most successful driver-crew chief partnerships.

The pinnacle of that partnership came in 2020 when Elliot claimed the NASCAR Cup Series championship. Leading the final laps with poise and precision, he delivered Hendrick Motorsports its 13th Cup title and joined an elite list of father-son champions in NASCAR history. Elliott’s championship run reflected not just his raw talent but also his ability to capitalize on crucial moments. He led 153 laps, including the final 42, capturing the 2020 title and setting himself up amongst NASCAR royalty. And yet, the championship hunt only really began with his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series win at Watkins Glen.

Elliott, the then 22-year-old son of racing legend Bill Elliott, took command of the final 34 laps at Watkins Glen International’s Go Bowling at The Glen, earning the first victory of his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career after enduring eight second-place finishes. The Henrick Motorsports driver remarked, “Holy cow, what a thrill. Golly, I don’t know what to say. Just thrilled, so emotional, so much relief. Working on three years and hadn’t won one. I came here with a great opportunity today, and I was able to get it done.”

The 90-lap race became a head-to-head duel with reigning champion Martin Truex Jr. over the closing 20 laps. With just over a lap to go, Martin missed the Inner Loop exit, giving Elliott a bit of breathing room. Elliott nearly lost the lead on the final lap thanks to a wheel-hop in Turn 1, but he regained control and held on for a 7.5-second victory as Truex ran out of fuel. Elliott recalled post race, “I started to wheel hop and I knocked it out of gear to not spin out. Luckily, I had a big enough gap where he couldn’t get me. What a day.”

Crew chief Alan Gustafson, celebrating his 43rd birthday that day, had emphasized a fuel-saving strategy before the race. Their plan paid off, resulting in a fight won by racing smarter, not just faster. Elliott even ran out of gas on the celebration lap, with teammate Jimmie Johnson pushing him ahead. Elliott had hoped to burn out in front of his father, but said running dry turned that plan into an unforgettable memory.

That win ended a drought of 37 straight races without a Cup Series victory for Hendrick Motorsports, and it happened one day after the news broke that his father, Bill Elliott, would return for a one-race stint at Road America. Interestingly, Bill won his first cup victory at a road course, too, at Riverside in 1983. He even stood in Victory Lane as Chase celebrated, spotting for his son and sharing in the adrenaline-fueled joy.

Now, as NASCAR heads to Watkins Glen, Chase Elliott seems to be the fan favorite.

Chase Elliott is in top form for Watkins Glen amid Hendrick Motorsports’ special livery

Looking ahead to this weekend’s trip to Watkins Glen International, Chase Elliott is gearing up for a shot at his eighth career road course victory. The No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet sports its signature blue and gold colors, recently revealed by Hendrick Motorsports in a sleek new look on social media. Fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes video showing all four Hendrick entries heading to The Glen, building anticipation for Sunday’s race.

Chase Elliott’s record on twisting road circuits is unmatched among active Cup Series drivers, with seven wins in this format. While his most recent Watkins Glen triumph came in 2019 and his last road course win was at Road America in 2021, his consistent strength at these venues ensures he remains a constant threat whenever the schedule shifts away from ovals. That history, combined with his precision behind the wheel, has made him a fan favorite and a respected competitor.

His adaptability on technical tracks is a product of both natural talent and years of refining his craft, often under the guidance of Hendrick Motorsports’ deep well of resources and expertise. And as the regular season winds down, Elliott enters the Glen with momentum and a clear focus on the bigger picture, solidifying his place in the championship hunt. His blend of skill, strategic racecraft, and the strong backing of Hendrick Motorsports makes him one of the most dangerous contenders in the field and a driver who could very well add another road course trophy to his collection this Sunday.