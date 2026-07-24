“Time for Something Different”- NASCAR Faces High Profile Official’s Exit Days After Daytona Package Overhaul

NASCAR recently unveiled a massive rules change to fix superspeedway racing. Just days later, a major shakeup hit the front office. Eric Jacuzzi, NASCAR’s Vice President of Vehicle Performance, announced he is leaving the organization after nearly 13 years. Jacuzzi served as a key architect behind the sport’s modern race cars.

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Next Gen architect Eric Jacuzzi departs NASCAR

Jacuzzi broke the news on LinkedIn.

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“Bittersweet but after almost 13 years at NASCAR it’s time for something different,” he wrote. “Looking forward to a little time off and preparing for my next adventure… With Gratitude, Eric”.

His exit comes a few days after NASCAR announced significant aerodynamic modifications for the forthcoming Daytona event. NASCAR reduced the size of the rear spoiler and lowered engine power to improve racing.

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For the past ten years, Jacuzzi was a top tech leader for the sport. He joined NASCAR in 2014 as an aerodynamics engineer. He moved up to Director of Aerodynamics in 2018, Managing Director in 2021, and finally VP of Vehicle Performance in 2023. In that top job, he guided the design of NASCAR’s race cars for all track types.

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Jacuzzi played a huge part in building the Next Gen car, especially its aerodynamic package. He helped add hood vents, a stepped front splitter, and the rear diffuser. Adjustable aerodynamic parts were created to fit superspeedways, intermediates, road courses, and short tracks. Extensive wind tunnel testing was done to move additional downforce underneath the vehicle through the diffuser.

The Next Gen car made racing safer and cheaper for teams. But its aero package still gets a lot of complaints. Drivers, crew chiefs, and fans say the car makes too much “dirty air.” This rough air makes it very hard for trailing cars to follow closely and pass. This problem hurts the racing the most on short tracks and road courses.

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The recently announced Daytona package is NASCAR’s latest effort to enhance the on-track product in response to these concerns. Officials intend to increase passing opportunities and do away with the fuel-saving racing style that has irritated both competitors and spectators by reducing the rear spoiler from seven inches to four inches, reducing engine output from 510 to 465 horsepower, and adding more front-end aerodynamic components.

Jacuzzi leaves NASCAR right in the middle of these big changes. He spent 13 years shaping how modern stock cars look and drive. Now, the sport must move on without one of its top engineers.