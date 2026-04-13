“Time to Retire”: Fans Accuse Kyle Busch of Attempting Sabotage at Bristol Over Old Payback

Kyle Busch has once again managed to grab headlines despite not securing the win. In what was an exciting race at Bristol, the veteran seemed to have no real chance of winning, but he impacted the race by his actions, which has now angered many in the NASCAR world.

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A Bristol payback that gave us four laps from chaos

What unfolded at the Food City 500 was anything but boring. It wasn’t just simply another late-race incident that drew the ire of fans, but rather a slow-burning feud that had ignited a few laps ago and exploded just at the moment when the race could least afford it.

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Busch started 29th, buried deep into the traffic at Bristol, and this entire race seemed more about recovery rather than contention. The field was led early by Ryan Blaney and then overwhelmingly dominated by Kyle Larson, who then went on to lead for 284 laps. Busch just seemed to recover and hold on to the pack, cycling through the mid-pack traffic.

By the time the race shifted into Stage 3, Busch seemed to gain some control, stabilizing around the top 20. Then came Lap 312.

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The fuse lit when Riley Herbst got into Kyle Busch off Turn 4, turning the No. 8 around into the corner exit. This stacked up the entire field behind Busch, leading to a collection of multiple cars, including Erik Jones, Michael McDowell, and Christopher Bell, and also shoving Busch back into the pack. Now, at a track where more than speed, track position matters, this seemed like the end of the speedway for Busch.

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From there, Busch’s race transitioned to just surviving out there. For the rest of the now slow race for him, he was lingering in the top 20s, too late to do anything significant. The front-runners in the race were Blaney, who was charging on four fresh tires, Larson, who was managing on two, and Ty Gibbs, who had inherited the lead by staying out during the caution on Lap 382, leading on older tires as others switched.

Busch, importantly was running outside the top 20 and no longer a factor in the outcome.

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With four laps remaining, he closed in on Herbst once again. The positioning was deliberate: Busch entered the corner tight to Herbst’s rear quarter, carried the contact through entry, and never lifted enough to disengage.

The result was disastrous. Herbst’s machine just seemed to snap loose on the track, vertically shooting up the banking and slamming hard into the outside wall, bringing out the caution.

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Now, even though Busch’s race was affected much earlier, the timing was surgically important for the pack contenders. Busch finished 25th, and Herbst was still ahead of him at 21st.

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But those two numbers are not even close to conveying the consequential effect that their little feud had on the race. Even though the moment was very interesting, it has left fans wondering: would the outcome of the race have been different had Busch not decided to mediate? Across social media, fan questions on Busch’s “technique,” or rather lack of one, seem to be rising.

Fan fury spills over as suspension debate resurfaces

The fallout from Kyle Busch’s driving was not just felt on the podium and across the track. It exploded all across fan circles, sometimes turning outright hostile.

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“Kyle Busch is a disgrace at this point. Time to retire,” read one blunt take, immediately sparking pushback. “A disgrace, that’s adorable,” only for another to double down: “Buddy hasn’t won a race in damn near 3 years. He’s washed. It’s okay to admit it.” The tone, in a sense, captured an even broader sentiment in the racing community that this wasn’t just about one incident, but a string of non-performance by the former champion.

But the harshest criticism centered on context, and not just on mere contact.

“If you’re running 30th, you should just fight instead of ruining the leader’s race,” one fan argued. Another framed it even more bluntly: “That’s Busch league shit right there. If you want to get a guy back, don’t interfere with the end of the race.”

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The most emotive reaction was from a user who stated, “Are people going to call for his suspension like they did Bubba?” with reference to Bubba Wallace’s 2022 Las Vegas incident with Kyle Larson that led NASCAR to call for a one-race suspension after it clearly seemed that he had intentionally right-hooked Larson into the wall.

Rightfully so, even then, there should be a common benchmark among all drivers, at least in the same organization. “Should be suspended for at least 5 races,” another demanded.

Even among rival fanbases, there was little defense. “Even as a 54 hater, that’s piss poor from KB, what a shame,” one comment read.

So the race at Bristol is now shaping up as a test for Busch. Was what he did intentional? And if so, it’s high time, for the safety of drivers and fans alike, that NASCAR draws a strict, even concrete line between payback and penalty.