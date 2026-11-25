The legal battle between Joe Gibbs Racing and Spire Motorsports has taken another turn, with Chris Gabehart’s presence at NASCAR tracks becoming a point of contention. As the two sides continue to clash over allegations involving confidential information and his role at Spire, newly surfaced deposition testimony has brought co-owner Jeff Dickerson into the spotlight. His exchange with JGR attorneys offers a glimpse into just how contentious the dispute has become, particularly over what Gabehart should and should not be doing around the Cup Series garage.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Because I was tired of you guys splitting hairs on what he was doing because he went to a racetrack. I mean, we’re going to have a collage at our Christmas party of all your pictures of Chris Gabehart sitting in the stands at racetracks. Right? Or looking at the pylon at a racetrack. And everything–you guys are trying to make it look like everybody in the whole sport is a comp director, and that’s a racetrack, and what’s he doing, his job,” Bob Pockrass reported on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

That was Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson’s response when Joe Gibbs Racing attorneys questioned why he had instructed Chris Gabehart to stay away from Cup competition meetings. The exchange, highlighted by Bob Pockrass, captures the growing frustration surrounding Gabehart’s activities since leaving JGR. Dickerson’s Christmas-party collage remark was particularly telling. He believed JGR’s legal team was treating ordinary racetrack appearances as potential evidence of competition-related work, even when Gabehart was simply watching the action.

Gabehart left JGR in November 2025 after serving as its competition director and joined Spire as chief motorsports officer. His departure quickly became the center of a legal battle, with JGR accusing him of taking confidential competition information and trade secrets to benefit his new employer. The allegations also extended to Spire, which JGR accused of interfering with Gabehart’s contractual obligations and benefiting from proprietary information. Both Gabehart and Spire have disputed the allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The disagreement over Gabehart’s track visits has an important legal distinction behind it. In April, federal judge Susan C. Rodriguez issued a preliminary injunction restricting him from providing Spire with services of the general type he performed for JGR during the year before his departure. However, the court did not prohibit him from working for Spire altogether. More importantly, the order expressly allowed him to attend NASCAR Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series events, provided his activities did not violate the contractual restrictions.

Fan Pulse Will NASCAR’s Planned 800-Horsepower Package Make Racing More Exciting? Absolutely, It Could Transform the Racing Yes, but the Aero Package Matters Too Not Necessarily, the Next Gen Car Needs More Changes Let’s Wait Until the All-Star Race CCFODP12 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

That distinction helps explain Dickerson’s frustration. Spire argued that simply attending a race or sitting in the stands did not mean Gabehart was performing his former competition-director responsibilities. Nevertheless, Dickerson decided to impose additional restrictions to avoid giving JGR more grounds for legal arguments. In earlier deposition testimony, he explained that Spire did not want to “fly too close to the sun.” He preferred keeping Gabehart out of Cup competition meetings altogether rather than having to defend the purpose of his attendance later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spire also maintained that Gabehart’s new position was fundamentally different from his previous JGR role. Competition director Matt McCall and the Cup crew chiefs remained responsible for the team’s racing decisions, strategy and technical operations. In its September court filing, Spire cited testimony from several employees who said Gabehart had not contributed to Cup competition strategy or race-day decisions. Dickerson also testified that Gabehart had made no contribution to Spire’s Cup victories that season.

JGR, however, presented a different interpretation of Gabehart’s activities. Its contempt motion pointed to his attendance at several Cup competition meetings, including discussions following races at Atlanta and Kansas. The team also cited alleged conversations involving tire pressures, spring settings, and technical information. JGR argued that these activities resembled the responsibilities Gabehart previously performed in its organization and therefore crossed the boundaries established by the court’s order. It also questioned why Spire had not imposed stricter restrictions earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spire countered that JGR was taking isolated comments and ordinary racing conversations out of context. Its September opposition stated that Gabehart attended only a handful of hundreds of Cup meetings and that the team had taken steps to keep him away from competition-related responsibilities. The company also argued that JGR’s interpretation would effectively allow it to control where Gabehart could go and what he could discuss, beyond what the injunction actually required.

The dispute has continued to escalate. JGR asked the court to hold Gabehart and Spire in contempt, arguing that both violated the existing restrictions. The October hearing ended without an immediate ruling. Meanwhile, Spire said Gabehart had been placed on administrative leave, further distancing him from its day-to-day competition operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is also a fresh development from November 24. JGR has submitted a summary judgment request, presenting a timeline it believes supports its claims that Gabehart planned his departure and retained proprietary information before joining Spire. The latest filing reportedly puts the potential damages sought by JGR at $150 million, a substantial increase from its original $8 million demand. Those remain JGR’s allegations, not findings by the court.

With the full trial scheduled for February 1, 2027, the legal battle is far from over. But Dickerson’s deposition offers a revealing glimpse into how the dispute has expanded beyond confidential information and contractual restrictions. For Spire, even a photograph of Gabehart sitting in the stands or looking at a scoring pylon became something it wanted to avoid explaining to JGR’s lawyers.