Toni Breidinger Continues to Break Barriers as New York Fashion Powerhouse Crashes NASCAR Scene

“Jack of all trades, master of none, is always better than a master of one.” And honestly, if there’s anyone in the racing world right now who embodies that idea, it’s Toni Breidinger. She juggles multiple passions, whether it’s tearing up the track, striking a pose for a high-fashion shoot, influencing on social media, or running her businesses, she’s got her hands in everything. But racing and modeling? Those are the two worlds she’s truly diving deep into, as her own website bio proudly declares: “Part-time NASCAR rising star, part-time supermodel.”

On the racing side, she stepped up to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023, and by 2025, she’d inked a full-time deal with Tricon Garage, piloting the No. 5 Toyota. That made her the only full-time female driver in NASCAR’s top three series this year. Then there’s her modeling career, which is just as impressive. Breidinger signed with Wilhelmina Models and has worked with massive brands like Victoria’s Secret, SKIMS, and Coach, bringing a touch of NASCAR grit to the glossy world of fashion.

And now, those two worlds of fashion and motorsports are about to collide in a way that’s got everyone buzzing. Breidinger’s latest move with a New York fashion giant is set to shake things up, bringing a whole new vibe to the NASCAR scene.

Coach and Toni Breidinger team up for a major collaboration

Toni Breidinger’s partnership with Coach just got a major upgrade. Coach, a powerhouse in the New York fashion scene, is extending its sponsorship with Toni for the 2025 season, backing her in two Truck Series races with Tricon Garage. The Soho Sneaker campaign was just the beginning—this deal takes things to the next level, with Coach’s sleek branding plastered across Toni’s No. 5 Toyota for the Michigan and Talladega races.

This partnership isn’t just a win for the driver — it’s a game-changer for NASCAR as a whole. Having a brand like Coach step into the racing world could open the door for other fashion and lifestyle companies to take notice. Now, more high-end labels will be jumping on board, especially with female drivers or those who’ve got a big lifestyle appeal, bringing in new sponsors who might’ve never considered NASCAR before. It’s a chance to broaden the sport’s reach, pulling in fans who love fashion just as much as they love a good race.

“Proud to have@Coach on my truck for this weekend’s race at Michigan. To be a part of their SoHo Sneaker Campaign and now have them on the truck is a dream. Grateful to work with brands who embrace me and my self-expression,” Breidinger shared this update on social media.

Although Breidinger is still learning the tricks of the trade, her presence, social media following, and collaboration with brands like Coach make a splash in NASCAR sponsorship and attract new eyes. NASCAR has been on a mission to make its sport accessible for young sports fans, and this is where the Tricon Garage driver is bridging that gap. Apart from Coach, other notable brands that are associated with the driver are 818 Tequila and Raising Cane’s.

So far, in 2025, the driver of the #5 Toyota Tundra has managed to finish all the races. Being in her rookie year, she has raced clean and only incurred a single DNF after 12 races. Breidinger also showed flashes of brilliance at Rockingham and Kansas with finished inside the top 20, so she’s finding her mojo with every passing week.

Modeling to fund the racing dream

Toni Breidinger’s journey isn’t just about breaking barriers on the track—she’s also been open about the hustle it takes to keep her racing dreams alive, and modeling has played a huge role in that. In a candid chat, she explained how the high costs of NASCAR pushed her to take on swimsuit modeling and brand events to help fund her career. “This sport is expensive to be in,” she said, laying it out plain and simple. It’s a reality a lot of drivers face, but Toni’s turned it into an opportunity, using her off-track gigs to bring in the cash needed to keep her No. 5 Toyota on the track.

Her work with brands like Victoria’s Secret, SKIMS, and now Coach isn’t just about paying the bills—it’s also a way to show the world who she is outside of racing. That Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue feature in 2025 was a huge moment, not just for her but for NASCAR, shining a spotlight on a driver who’s as comfortable in a firesuit as she is in front of a camera. Briedinger has been clear that these modeling gigs aren’t just a side hustle; rather, they’re a strategic move to secure sponsorships, especially in a sport where funding can make or break a driver’s season.

Her ambitions aren’t just restricted to Truck racing; rather, the driver hopes to she herself race at the Cup Series level after five years. “I would say my five year plan is to be in the NASCAR Cup Series. I feel that’s a realistic goal got me. But I would love to be in the sport until I have to stop doing it.” Just like Danica Patrick, Briedinger has the influence to attract non-NASCAR brands to the sport, and while the Cup Series mission is ambitious, she is doing the groundwork by building relationships with her sponsors. With the changing dynamics of NASCAR, we could see another female racer competing full-time in the premier series.