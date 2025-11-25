Toni Breidinger Gets Real on Her ‘Women Centric’ Career Goal After Rookie NASCAR Season

“This started with racing. This was my first love, and it still is.” In September, Toni Breidinger clarified that her love for racing supersedes her modeling career. Driving the No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for Tricon Garage in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Breidinger turned heads in 2025. It marked her rookie season, and although she could not fetch significant results like top tens or top fives, Breidinger remains focused on her goals.

That is because of her vision. In a sport dominated by rowdy and unbridled male racers, women drivers like Toni Breidinger rip apart ‘traditional’ norms. And the 26-year-old driver proudly projects her purpose in everything that she does, including pulling a new sponsor and preparing for a new season.

Toni Breidinger charts a progressive blueprint

The Toyota star finished a memorable rookie season, 13 top-25s and 2 top-20s, with a best finish of 18th at Rockingham Speedway. Yet this is just the start, as Toni Breidinger outlined lofty goals in a recent interview. “There’s so much I want to achieve, career-wise, but I think if I look at something as my legacy, I want to hopefully create a more welcoming environment, hopefully pave a path for females in the sport. I think that’s been the most rewarding thing for me this year is just the young girls coming up to me and saying that I inspire them or that they’re starting to race because of me.”

This women-centric approach is reflected in Toni Breidinger‘s sponsor involvement as well. She partnered with ridesharing platform Uber to serve as a spokesperson for the brand and its new ‘Women Preferences’ initiative. This allows women in select cities across the United States to request a female driver for their trip. A pilot program was initially conducted in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Detroit earlier this year. Now, Uber has confirmed that women traveling in 26 additional cities across the country can now avail of this facility.

This noble and groundbreaking initiative resonates with Toni Breidinger’s personal growth. As she is a Victoria’s Secret model, it is easy for people to assume that she “just kind of woke up one day like a couple of years ago and decided to do this.” Breidinger boasts 2.4 million followers on Instagram, and people also assume that it is because of her modeling career. However, it is actually the opposite, as her social media following started with her racing passion. This fuels Breidinger’s drive to break down stereotypes about women.

Imago April 18, 2025, Rockingham, NC, USA: Toni Breidinger 5 gets ready to qualify for the Black’s Tire 200 in Rockingham

Transitioning from an ARCA Menards Series career to NASCAR Trucks, keeping up with veteran drivers, and never giving up, Toni Breidinger has aimed high. And she intends to continue doing that: “My path was not what I expected it to be, or what I dreamt it to be when I was younger. There’s going to be the challenges and the highs and the lows, but don’t let that deter you, and just embrace your own journey. I feel like everybody’s unique for a good reason.”

And this confidence will come in handy for the 2026 season, with an impressive line-up for the Craftsman Truck Series.

An armada of veteran racers

The 2025 Truck Series season ended on a high note. Corey Heim won his season’s 12th trophy at Phoenix Raceway, alongside capturing the championship. Fans heaved a sigh of relief, as Heim was the best-deserving champion, although heartbreaks followed in Xfinity and Cup. Now, Heim is heading into his next chapter – and that will not be in Trucks. In 2026, even Rajah Caruth, who has already won two races across two seasons, will not be returning to the series. However, the lineup under RAM’s partnership with Kaulig Racing is too good to miss.

Justin Haley will join the team as a Cup Series race winner, alongside ARCA champion Brendan ‘Butterbean’ Queen. Daniel Dye will round out the full-time group at Kaulig after spending 2025 getting reps in Xfinity. Yet the true gems will be in the “free agent truck” that will use a rotating list of drivers. According to initial rumors, four-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and 18-time Cup race winner Kasey Kahne may be in that roster. This news would be enough to titillate fans a little early for the Truck season.

And this also means that Toni Breidinger needs to prepare well for 2026. Let’s wait and see how the Toyota star performs in the upcoming Trucks season.