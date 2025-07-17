Toni Breidinger’s Stunning Dress Takes Internet By Storm as She Joins Joey Logano in Prestigious Event

Toni Breidinger turned heads and set the internet ablaze when she stepped onto the ESPY Awards red carpet in a gorgeous red dress that stole the show at the 2025 ceremony. The NASCAR Truck Series driver traded her firesuit for a fiery Versace gown, showcasing a bold fashion statement that had fans and fellow celebrities buzzing. Held on July 16 at the Dolby Theatre, the ESPYs brought together the brightest stars from across sports. Breidinger’s striking look in that vibrant red ensemble added a splash of racing flair to the glitzy affair. It’s a moment that’s got everyone talking, proving she’s more than just a force on the track.

Joining her in the spotlight was NASCAR standout Joey Logano, who was among the four elite nominees for the prestigious Best Driver ESPY Award. Representing the Cup Series alongside Formula 1’s Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, and IndyCar’s Alex Palou, Logano brought his championship pedigree to the table. He celebrated a season that earned him a spot among motorsports’ finest. The award honors the most exceptional driver performance from the prior year and is decided by ESPN’s expert panel combined with a fan vote, making it a true test of skill and popularity. NASCAR has a storied legacy in this category, racking up the most wins of any motorsport series. Legends like Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson each claimed four ESPYs in this category.

The ESPY Awards, known formally as the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, have been a staple since 1993. They bridge the gap between athletic achievement and mainstream entertainment. It has become a crossover event where sports heroes mingle with entertainment icons, making every moment on that red carpet a chance to shine. One of the crown jewels of the night is the Best Driver ESPY Award, a category that pits NASCAR champions against global stars from Formula 1, IndyCar, and beyond. This cross-disciplinary showdown puts drivers like Logano up against the best in the world, creating a competition that spans the entire racing community.

Logano’s presence at the Dolby Theatre on July 16 underscored NASCAR’s growing reach. He appeared on ESPN’s red carpet coverage, acknowledging his nomination and highlighting the sport’s broader exposure. Dressed to the nines, he flashed his confident Victory Lane grin and soaked in the moment as a representative of the Cup Series. While the attendance of other Cup stars wasn’t detailed, Logano’s and Breidinger’s appearances showcased how NASCAR is carving out a bigger space in mainstream sports media. It reflects the sport’s evolution as it blends its gritty roots with the glitz of events like the ESPYs. And this year, aside from that, it’s Breidinger’s appearance that’s also doing the talking.

Breidinger’s red dress didn’t just complement the event. It ignited a storm online, with fans and celebrities alike rushing to share their reactions. The 26-year-old, who has cracked the top 20 twice in 15 Truck Series starts this year and sits 22nd in the standings with 189 points, showed her versatility by swapping the racetrack for the runway. Her post on X with the caption “ESPYS 2025” sparked a wave of comments, turning her appearance into a trending topic.

Fan reactions to the raging red dress

A lot of fan reactions poured in, mixing admiration with playful nods to Breidinger’s racing roots. One fan said, “I like the firesuit better, you are looking good in that red dress,” while another commented, “You look really pretty and will represent NASCAR with class. Have a fun night,” capturing the pride fans felt seeing her carry the sport’s banner with elegance. It was a sentiment that fit her dual role as both driver and model.

A touch of rivalry appeared when a fan said, “Deegan and got nothing on her. I need to get that Sports Illustrated,” referencing her recent Swimsuit Issue debut and comparing her to other young racing talents. Another fan peaked with enthusiasm, saying, “HOT DAMN! That’s hotter than Raising Cane’s just outta the fryer!” — a spicy compliment that tied into one of her sponsors. Celebrities joined the conversation as well. Jamie Little commented, “So beautiful! Love that dress,” while Samantha Atan exclaimed, “Maa’m my jaw is on the floor! omg,” adding star power to the buzz.

Breidinger’s Versace gown, showcased on her Instagram with tags to collaborators like Diane Buzzetta and CoverGirl, highlighted her modeling skills. Her 19 Truck Series races over three years and 65 ARCA starts across five years demonstrate her grit on the track, but this ESPYs moment shifted focus to her off-track appeal. The fan who preferred the firesuit might miss her racing edge, yet her ability to shine in red reflects the same boldness she brings to every lap.