Tony Stewart Breaks More Barriers With Another Star Added to His Portfolio

Tony Stewart’s racing journey has always been defined by pushing boundaries – from IndyCar and NASCAR championships to owning teams and now conquering the drag strip. In 2025, Stewart’s NHRA Top Fuel campaign is turning heads as he continues to prove that raw talent and relentless determination know no limits. Already a points leader and a regular in the winner’s circle, Stewart’s latest chapter at Bristol Dragway is writing itself with a mix of grit and newfound consistency.

The drag racing world, naturally, is watching closely! Can a legend from another discipline truly master the explosive world of NHRA? As Stewart’s team finds its rhythm and the car becomes more repeatable, the stage is set for another milestone. And this one might just redefine what’s possible for crossover stars in motorsport’s most unforgiving arena.

Tony Stewart adds another feather to his NHRA milestone cap

Tony Stewart, a three-time NASCAR Cup champion, notched a massive milestone at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. On Saturday at Bristol Dragway, he claimed his first-ever No. 1 qualifier in Top Fuel. Stewart clocked a blistering 3.755-second run at 325.77 mph. Not stopping there, he also won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge. Stewart went 3.803 seconds at 324.05 mph against Doug Kalitta, snapping a season-long winning streak.

“We’ve been in the finals, the #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, and haven’t been able to finish one, so to knock that off the list and to get our first number one qualifier, that’s a huge deal for me personally,” Stewart said, reflecting on his journey. Tony Stewart’s recent success at the 24th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals is no accident. The team’s progress is evident. Tony Stewart has reached five straight final rounds, leads the points, and has two wins in 2025.

His ability to adapt to challenging track conditions at Bristol and Chicago, where others struggled, has set him apart. “We’re in a position now where we’ve got a car that’s repeatable, it’s consistent, and you know, when it gets tricky conditions like this, I feel like that plays into our hands,” he explained. Stewart also credited the track and its staff for improvements.

“Appreciate the effort that the speedway and everybody that worked on it. There was a lot of work that’s happened since we were here last year, trying to resolve some of the bump issues that Bristol’s had here,” he said. Bristol Dragway has faced recurring bump issues in recent years, especially near the starting line and shutdown area, which can unsettle cars and challenge driver control. According to recent reports, track officials have improved the racing surface by laying new asphalt.

This new momentum could reshape Stewart’s NHRA season. With back-to-back finals under their belt and the team’s recent form, Tony Stewart’s prospects look brighter than ever. In a world where conditions often determine outcomes, Stewart’s ability to excel when it gets tough shows his veteran savvy hasn’t faded.

Tony Stewart is on the verge of motorsports immortality

Tony Stewart’s racing career is already legendary. He is the only driver in history to win championships in both the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Cup Series, a feat that highlights his extraordinary versatility and skills. Stewart captured the IndyCar title in 1997, making him a star in American open-wheel racing. His transition to NASCAR was seamless.

Tony Stewart debuted in the Cup Series in 1999 and won Rookie of the Year. He then went on to claim three Cup Series championships as a driver (2002, 2005, 2011). However, Tony Stewart wasn’t done yet! He went on to win a fourth as an owner (2014). His 49 Cup Series wins out of the total 62 victories across NASCAR’s top three national series further cement his place among the sport’s all-time greats.

Stewart’s success is not limited to stock cars and Indy cars. He also made history by winning USAC’s “Triple Crown” in 1995. That year, Stewart swept the Midget, Sprint, and Silver Crown championships. This was a first for any driver. His ability to adapt across disciplines is unmatched, as seen in his ownership of Stewart-Haas Racing and Tony Stewart Racing, and in his wins in series like IROC and SRX. Stewart’s relentless drive and passion for racing have made him a household name and a motorsports icon.

Now, Tony Stewart is on the verge of an achievement that would be truly unprecedented. As he leads the points in NHRA Top Fuel, he is closing in on a championship in drag racing. If he succeeds, Stewart would become the first driver ever to win championships in IndyCar, NASCAR Cup Series, and NHRA Top Fuel. This would truly be a historic milestone that would set him apart in motorsports history. The racing world is watching as Stewart continues to break barriers and redefine what is possible for a professional driver.