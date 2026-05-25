Tony Stewart Confesses Heartbreaking Double Wish, Handing Cup Star His Official Approval

Tony Stewart was the benchmark for NASCAR’s “Double Duty” challenge for many years. Back in 2001, he became the first (and still only) driver to complete all 1,100 miles of both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day, delivering one of the toughest performances motorsports has ever seen. So, naturally, people pay attention when Stewart discusses which modern driver might actually meet that task. And this week, his response was much more emotional than anyone had anticipated.

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Tony Stewart reveals Kyle Busch was his pick for the ‘Double’ challenge

“Unfortunately, it’s the guy that we lost three days ago. That was the number one guy on my list. I knew that Kyle Busch would one day would want to have that opportunity to do both and he had the talent to be competitive and put good efforts in both cars.”

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Given what the NASCAR community has been going through this week, hearing Tony Stewart say that struck very hard. Many fans have long speculated if Kyle Busch would ever try the ultimate endurance test in racing by competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Tony Stewart clearly believed Busch not only could have attempted it, but actually succeeded at it. Busch had one of the most illustrious resumes in NASCAR history despite not participating in IndyCar or open-wheel racing throughout his career. In addition to winning titles in 2015 and 2019, the two-time Cup Series champion amassed an astounding 234 victories (the most ever) across NASCAR’s top three national divisions.

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And the Coca-Cola 600 specifically was already part of Busch’s legacy. In 2018, while driving the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway, he won the longest and most physically taxing race in NASCAR. During his NASCAR career, Busch also performed exceptionally well at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, winning the Brickyard 400 several times and frequently expressing interest in competing in the Indy 500.

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That possibility, however, tragically disappeared with Busch’s recent passing. Still, Stewart believes another young NASCAR talent may someday chase the same dream.

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“I would love to do it,” Hocevar told Frontstretch recently about potentially attempting double duty in the future. Busch’s former teammate at Spire Motorsports, Hocevar, has emerged as one of the sport’s boldest young figures. Stewart feels that Hocevar is the kind of person who could handle the pandemonium, pressure, and physical pain that come with trying both races in one day.

And after hearing Stewart’s emotional comments this week, it’s hard to not to wonder whether Hocevar may now feel more motivated to finish someday the dream that Kyle Busch never got the chance to chase.

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Daniel Suárez delivers emotional tribute after Charlotte victory

Once Daniel Suárez got out of his car on Sunday night, it was difficult to overlook the emotional weight surrounding the Coca-Cola 600. Suárez turned the spotlight toward Kyle Busch as soon as he was formally crowned the winner of the rain-shortened race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Kyle, he was special. We won it for Kyle, for Samantha, for Brexton, for Lennix, for his family.”

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The emotion in Suárez’s voice made it obvious how personal the moment felt. Suárez’s early NASCAR progress was greatly aided by Busch. Busch became one of the veterans that continuously assisted Suárez behind the scenes when he initially got to America from Mexico, still learning English and adjusting to stock car racing.

During Suárez’s ascent in the Xfinity Series, the two grew close, with Busch frequently providing setup, racecraft, and track-specific assistance. Suárez eventually won the 2016 Xfinity Series thanks to that guidance. Now, for one night at Charlotte, the focus briefly moved away from standings, rivalries, and trophies.

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Rather, NASCAR was reminded of how interconnected the garage is and how, even after his passing, Kyle Busch’s impact still shapes wins.