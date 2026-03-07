Tony Stewart Echoes Denny Hamlin’s Infamous Words as Smoke Turns His Back on Wife Leah With 4-Words

Last year, Denny Hamlin sparked debate across the NASCAR garage when he defended wrecking his own driver, Bubba Wallace, at the Hollywood Casino 400 with a blunt explanation: “On Sunday, I am the driver.” The message, was simple. Once the helmet goes on, friendships and team ties take a back seat to competition. Now, Tony Stewart is echoing a strikingly similar mindset as he prepares for a unique battle on the drag strip that could see him racing directly against his own wife, Leah Pruett.

The Stewart vs. Pruett show

“We’re racers. I literally don’t care who’s in the other lane. If it’s her, or anybody else, I want to put my foot on their throat until it turns blue and beat them to the other end.”

That brutally honest mindset from Tony Stewart perfectly captures the competitive spirit heading into the NHRA 2026 season, where he could find himself racing directly against his own wife, Leah Pruett. The husband-wife duo will both compete starting this weekend at the NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, setting up one of the most unique storylines of the year.

For the past two seasons, Stewart actually drove Pruett’s Top Fuel car while she stepped away from full-time competition. But things look different in 2026. Stewart has moved to the newly formed Elite Motorsports dragster team led by Richard Freeman, while Pruett officially returns to reclaim her seat.

Stewart’s racing resume hardly needs an introduction. He retired from NASCAR in 2016 as one of the sport’s most accomplished drivers, famously becoming the only racer to win championships in both NASCAR and IndyCar competition. Five years later, he married Pruett, seemingly closing the chapter on his driving career.

Yet retirement didn’t last forever. In 2024, Tony Stewart strapped the helmet back on, stepping in to drive while Pruett took time away to start a family. The couple welcomed their son, Dom, in November 2024. Pruett returned to the NHRA circuit last season, often traveling with Stewart and supporting him throughout the schedule. Now, however, she’s back where she actually belongs. Behind the wheel.

Which means the possibility of a Stewart vs. Pruett showdown is no longer hypothetical. And if it happens, Stewart has already made one thing clear: once the lights turn green, family ties won’t matter.

Tony Stewart Racing secures new partnership

While Tony Stewart prepares for a unique on-track rivalry with his wife, Leah Pruett, his organization is also making key moves off the track. Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) recently announced XXI Martinis as its newest partner for the NHRA’s 75th anniversary season, adding another brand to the team’s growing list of sponsors.

The ready-to-serve cocktail brand will feature prominently across TSR’s NHRA program throughout the 2026 campaign. Its logo will appear on Leah Pruett’s Top Fuel dragster as well as Matt Hagan’s Funny Car, which is driven by the four-time world champion. The partnership will run through the full 20-race Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series season, beginning with its debut at this weekend’s Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.

Tony Stewart welcomed the collaboration, emphasizing the value of bringing a rising brand into the team’s racing ecosystem. “We’re excited XXI Martinis has come on board with TSR for the 2026 NHRA season,” Stewart said. “They’re becoming a well-known brand, and we look forward to building their popularity, sales, and distribution into our fanbase and family of partners.”

The brand itself has experienced rapid growth in a short time. XXI Martinis was co-founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Shannon Keeran and renowned Las Vegas bartender Angelo Bottley. Known for its flagship Espresso Martini, the company has expanded quickly and is now available in more than 4,000 bars, restaurants, and retail stores nationwide. Plus, it has distribution in locations such as the British Virgin Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Cayman Islands.

Pruett also shared her enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting how the brand fits naturally within the intense world of professional drag racing. “We operate in such an intense atmosphere and with such high-horsepower partners, it only makes sense to give a little balance for when we are done with the day and want to enjoy a good, smooth cocktail. XXI Martinis is the answer for that,” she said.

As the NHRA celebrates its 75th anniversary season, partnerships like this highlight how teams continue to blend high-speed competition with brand expansion. For Tony Stewart Racing, it’s another sign that the organization is growing both on and off the drag strip.