Tony Stewart Fuels NASCAR Comeback Speculations as Painful Daytona Exit Reignites Lost Passion

Sometimes, being in the wrong place at the wrong time can change everything, and that was exactly how Tony Stewart’s night at Daytona unfolded. The three-time Cup Series champion’s return to NASCAR’s Truck Series hit an early roadblock when a wreck derailed his Fresh from Florida 250. In an instant, his hopes of victory evaporated, leaving the 54-year-old reflecting on a tough night. But even in defeat, Stewart’s determination to make a comeback burns brighter than ever.

Speaking post-race, the Indiana native did not shy away from acknowledging his team’s performance and comeback possibility.

“So at least they’re building a notebook now. I mean, the rest of the guys are out there still digging. So they’ll build a good notebook for when we come back next time,” he said.

As Stewart’s No. 25 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet raced on the outside, Jake Garcia’s truck got loose off turn 4 on Lap 36. It overcorrected and slammed into Stewart’s vehicle, sending it into the wall.

Despite quick repairs under the damaged vehicle policy, enduring damage and cosmetic issues forced the veteran to retire from the garage, earning a 36th-place finish.

But even with the wreck cutting his night short, Stewart embraced the opportunity and hinted at a comeback when he was asked if he’d like to do this again sometime.

“I didn’t think I was going to be here 10 years after I retired. So I think we have to learn to never say never.”

“But, yeah, it’s a great opportunity. I mean, I’m so appreciative of Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice, Ty Norris, everybody at RAM and Kaulig Racing,” he said, acknowledging the team and the moment.

Stewart’s appearance at Daytona marked his first NASCAR start since retiring in 2016. A Hall of Famer and three-time Cup champion, Tony Stewart notched 49 wins over 618 Cup Series starts, including titles in 2002, 2005, and 2011.

With RAM’s return to the truck series in 2025, Stewart was tapped to run the No. 25 truck, a role that will rotate among multiple drivers during 2026.

Though his Daytona night ended prematurely, the Indiana native’s presence reminded fans of his enduring skill and rekindled excitement for what might come next, as fans couldn’t help but blast at Garcia amid Stewart’s wreck.

But while another Daytona Truck entry may be in the books for the legend, a Daytona 500 run seems nearly impossible.

Tony Stewart sounds off on a Daytona 500 return

Ahead of the Florida 250, Tony Stewart was more than clear about one thing: he had no plans to return to the Cup Series.

While he still went on to compete in the Truck Series at Daytona International Speedway, driving for Kaulig Racing and RAM partnership, the three-time Cup champion is more than done with the Daytona 500 race.

“We can lead every lap tomorrow night, and I will not be back here for the Daytona 500. I’m pretty good after all these years of saying never. You will not see me here for the Daytona 500,” he said.

Last month, he announced he had just come back to stock car racing, taking the wheel for the North Carolina-based team in the hundred-lap event as part of the NASCAR special agent program. While the Stewart has never won the iconic Daytona 500, he confirmed that he will not be making a return to that event.

“It’s the one that makes you money and puts money in your pocket. It’s the thing I don’t give two shits about over here. All I care about is doing what I can to get in that truck to get myself in the best position to win the race,” he concluded.

Stewart also issued a firm message to the younger drivers on the track, warning that he won’t hesitate to respond if anyone attempts dangerous or reckless blocking maneuvers.

The seasoned champion has been sharpening his skills ahead of his return by practicing on iRacing for the past month, showing he is serious about competing at a high level despite stepping away from the Cup Series spotlight.