Tony Stewart Hints at Dirt Late Model Comeback Amid Daytona Heartbreak

Motorsport, Herren, USA, Dragster Drag Race Midwest Nationals Sep 28, 2025 Madison, IL, USA NHRA top fuel driver Tony Stewart during the Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway. Madison World Wide Technology Raceway IL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20250928_mjr_su5_026

Motorsport, Herren, USA, Dragster Drag Race Midwest Nationals Sep 28, 2025 Madison, IL, USA NHRA top fuel driver Tony Stewart during the Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway. Madison World Wide Technology Raceway IL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20250928_mjr_su5_026

Tony Stewart’s return to Daytona was supposed to be a feel-good moment. But his race ended too soon for that comeback hype as he crashed out on Lap 36. In the aftermath of his Daytona disappointment, Stewart didn’t sulk. Instead, he started hinting at his next move. And, in true Stewart fashion, that next move might involve getting sideways on clay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tony Stewart teases a Dirt Late Model return

Speaking post-Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event, Stewart slipped in a line that immediately grabbed the attention of dirt fans everywhere:

“So, we’re testing at Gainesville for the Gator Nationals and so running a top fuel car this week, ran the track last week, might as well throw some dirt at it at some point.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t just a throwaway comment. As you know, Stewart’s connection to dirt late models runs deep. His ownership of the iconic Eldora Speedway makes him one of the most influential figures in the discipline.

Eldora hosts the biggest events in the sport, from the Dirt Late Model Dream to the World 100. Add in Stewart’s historic Prelude to the Dream, the star-studded charity race he ran from 2005 to 2012, and it’s clear he’s shaped the modern late model scene as much as anyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

But despite all that, Stewart has never been a consistent competitor in dirt late models himself. His personal racing focus in recent years has shifted to the NHRA, where he competes in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, driving a Top Fuel dragster for Elite Motorsports. That alone keeps his schedule brutally packed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, the way he said it, including his tone, grin, and the offhand honesty, it certainly felt like a spark. Stewart is a racer wired for challenge, and Daytona’s early heartbreak may have cracked open a door he’s been walking past for years. A dirt late model comeback isn’t confirmed, but the possibility suddenly feels more real than ever.

Ty Dillon steps in as Stewart’s substitute

ADVERTISEMENT

Ty Dillon has officially been tapped to wheel the No. 25 Ram this weekend at EchoPark Speedway. For Dillon, it marks a familiar return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he last ran with Rackley W.A.R. in 2024 (his most recent full-time effort before stepping out for the year’s final stretch).

Dillon isn’t short on Truck Series credentials. He’s a three-time race winner, all earned in 2012 and 2013 during his impressive full-season campaigns with Richard Childress Racing. His experience, combined with his adaptability across NASCAR’s ladder, makes him a steady choice for Kaulig as they regroup after Stewart’s tough break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead, the No. 25 “Free Agent” entry remains mostly unsettled. Only one additional driver is confirmed for the remainder of the season: Carson Ferguson, who will take the wheel in late October at Martinsville Speedway.

Ferguson was one of 15 finalists in the “Ram: Race for the Seat” program, a competition ultimately won by Mini Tyrell, who now joins Daniel Dye, Brenden Queen, and Justin Haley as the team’s four full-time drivers.

Saturday’s Fr8 208 will air live on Fox Sports 1 starting at 1:30 p.m. ET. It’s Dillon’s chance to steady the ship as the No. 25 team navigates an uncertain but intriguing path forward.