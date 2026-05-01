Tony Stewart Reveals Retirement Timeline as Health Concerns Might Force Tough Call

Knowing when to walk away takes a different kind of courage. For Tony Stewart, that moment may be closer than expected. Back in 2016, Smoke shocked fans by stepping away from full-time NASCAR competition. Nearly A decade later, the 54-year-old is still carving out a new chapter in the NHRA. But Stewart’s recent comments are taking a bit of a U-turn. He once again has opened up about retirement and this time for reasons that go far beyond Racing.

Speaking on the Rubbin is Racing podcast, the Indiana native got real serious about the injuries and long-term health concerns that come with driving at such high speeds. He is more than ready to call it quits at the right time.

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“We’ve had injuries in racing that, you know, after a while it adds up and keeps building up,” Stewart said. “we’ve had enough concussions. I have memory issues. There’s a lot of things that we fight physically uh that will probably be that determining factor of what what’s that end date for us from driving.”

That reality hit hard especially after the three-time NASCAR cup series champions massive crash at Maple Grove raceway in September 2025.

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During the Countdown to the Championship, a blown tire on Doug Kalitta’s car sent both drivers into a violent collision at more than 300 MPH. It was the kind of wreck that instantly reminds everyone how little room for error exists in drag racing.

However, the scary part for the 54-year-old came afterwards. Speaking post-race, he admitted he could barely piece together what had happened.

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“I don’t have a damn clue, honestly. I don’t remember any of it. The first thing I remember, they’re waking me up here. Not sure what happened. It appears to be pretty massive,” he said.

For someone already thinking about the long-term effects of racing, moments like that are impossible to ignore.

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Imago Motorsport, Herren, USA, Dragster Drag Race Winternationals Mar 29, 2025 Pomona, CA, USA NHRA top fuel driver Tony Stewart during qualifying for the Winternationals at In-N-Out Burger Dragstrip at Pomona. Pomona In-N-Out Burger Dragstrip at Pomona CA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20250329_mjr_su5_007

Life also looks different for Stewart now than it did during his NASCAR prime. Racing is no longer risk about chasing trophies of proving something every weekend.

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“So, you know, for me, there’s going to be a point in your time, you know, time in your life when, you know, there’s going to be that day you wake up and go, you know, I’m done. I’m ready to hang it up,” Stewart admitted.

With his wife, Leah Pruett, competing alongside him, the sport has become part of their family life as their priorities shift to creating a balance between competition and parenthood as they welcome their son two years ago.

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Even if the Indiana eventually steps away from driving, leaving the sport entirely has never sounded realistic.

His ties to ownership run deep from cofounding Stewart-Haas Racing to building Tony Stewart Racing into an NHRA operation that features both Top Fuel and Funny Car programs, one will not expect him to disappear from the garage.

Still, Stewart isn’t looking at the future through a negative lens. Even while talking openly about retirement and the physical cost of Racing, he remains deeply invested in where the port is heading.

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And lately, one thing is given in plenty of reason to stay optimistic: the growing attention and momentum surrounding the NHRA.

Stewart is happy seeing NHRA grow new fans

Stewart’s move into the NHRA wasn’t originally part of some long-term master plan. He stepped into the seat while supporting his wife but what began as a temporary role quickly turned into a serious new chapter.

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For the 54-year-old drag Racing became more than just another challenge, it gave him fresh purpose after life in NASCAR.

And with his arrival came a different audience. Fans who followed Stewart through NASCAR began showing up at drag strips, many experiencing NHRA Racing for the very first time.

He also admitted that those interactions happen often, especially when newcomers admit they only came because of him.

“In the last two years, fans have come to drag races for the first time, and they will come by and see us, and they’re like, ‘You know, it’s our first time.’ I say, ‘Well, what brought you here?’ They say, ‘You.’ Well, that’s cool, you know, bringing a new group of fans to the racetrack,” he said.

For Stewart, that kind of crossover matters. A few drivers carry the résumé he does, 3NASCAR championships, and IndyCar racer and now a full-time presence in NHRA. His name alone brings curiosity but he believes the Racing itself is what keeps people hooked once they see it up close.

And while he tells first time fans to circle back before leaving the track, the Indiana native wants to hear their honest reaction after experiencing the intensity of nitro Racing firsthand

“I said, ‘If you have time, come by before you leave and tell me what you thought.’ And they haven’t seen a Nitro car down the racetrack yet, and the number 1 overwhelming response is, ‘We had no idea.’ That’s what four out of five people would say literally, almost word for word: ‘We had no idea.’ And I think it really is a testament to what this sport is truly about.”

Even while reflecting on retirement and the physical toll of Racing, Stewart still sounds energised when talking about NHRA is growth. Whether he remains behind the wheel or shifts fully into ownership, it is clear he sees himself helping push the sport forward for years to come.