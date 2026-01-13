Tony Stewart Sets His Pride Aside to Confirm NASCAR Return at Daytona Amidst Strained Ties

“The same guys that run every week at a NASCAR track are the ones you see at the Daytona 500. The Chili Bowl is drastically different than that.” Tony Stewart didn’t mince words when he recently took aim at NASCAR’s crown-jewel event, once again highlighting how strained his relationship with the sport has become.

Over the past few years, Smoke has openly criticized the charter system, lamented the sponsor struggles that ultimately sank Stewart-Haas Racing, and voiced frustration over NASCAR drifting away from its grassroots identity. So when Stewart questioned the prestige of the Daytona 500 just days ago, it felt like another chapter in a long-running disconnect.

Ironically, that same tension now makes his next move even more compelling. Because, despite all the frustration, Tony Stewart is heading back to Daytona, setting aside pride for a return that few expected.

Tony Stewart is back at Daytona

Tony Stewart is officially heading back to Daytona. And this time, it’s in a way even longtime fans didn’t see coming. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will make his first stock car start in nearly a decade by piloting Kaulig Racing’s No. 30 RAM truck in the February 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

The move is significant for more than just Stewart’s return. It also underscores RAM’s re-entry into NASCAR Trucks, aligning seamlessly with Stewart’s existing Dodge partnership through his NHRA Top Fuel program. Stewart’s presence gives RAM an instant headline as it reestablishes itself in the garage with Kaulig.

Stewart’s entry comes through Kaulig Racing’s Free Agent Driver Program. Announced in November 2025, RAM’s initiative partners with Kaulig to field a rotating truck throughout the season, allowing marquee drivers to step in without committing to a full championship run. As part of the program, the No. 25 (and select No. 30) entries are not eligible for the Truck Series title, making this a pure one-off opportunity rather than a long-term campaign.

Notably, Stewart hasn’t competed in a NASCAR national series event since his final Cup start with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2016. His return also arrives just days after NASCAR confirmed the return of the Chase-style championship format. This adds another layer of irony, given Stewart’s recent criticisms of the sport’s direction.

“I’ve raced just about everything with four wheels at Daytona, but never a truck. So when a seat in the new RAM was offered up for their first race back in NASCAR, I didn’t hesitate,” Stewart said in a team release. “RAM’s Free Agent program is another great way for me to stay sharp and have a little fun.”

For a driver who’s never been shy about speaking his mind, Stewart’s Daytona return feels less like reconciliation and more like unfinished business, calling him back one more time.