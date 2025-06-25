Tony Stewart to ‘Smoke’ Legends as Racing Icons Set to Clash at Indy

“If I come back, it won’t be in a Cup car.” That bold declaration was made by Tony Stewart, a three-time NASCAR Cup champion who walked away from stock cars for good after 2016, and now has his foot on the throttle in NHRA drag racing. After retiring from NASCAR, Stewart plunged into the world of straight-line speed. His rise in drag racing was quick, capturing Rookie of the Year honors in 2024 and already scoring multiple Top Fuel victories.

He even made history at the 4-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas in April this year. He won it for the second time since 2023, when he snared his first NHRA Wally, taking home the Top Alcohol Dragster crown and some serious points lead this season. And if that wasn’t enough, get ready for more. Stewart is now heading to a star-studded celebrity pavement midget race with some serious firepower on the grid, ready to smoke other legends around him.

Tony Stewart to return to IRP roots

Tony Stewart, better known to race fans as “Smoke,” is back on the short track, and this time, he’s bringing a paddock full of icons with him. The NASCAR Hall of Famer and current NHRA top fuel points leader headlines the lineup for the Thursday night Thunder Heroes race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on June 26.

The special event, honoring the legacy of Irish Saunders, will see Stewart and seven other motorsports giants battle it out in pavement midgets under the lights. FloRacing didn’t waste time and sent the racing world into a frenzy with a single post on X: “Smoke” will hit the track alongside a Daytona 500 winner, a three-time NHRA world champ, the GM of Eldora Speedway, the Chili Bowl G.O.A.T. 🐐, and more racing legends!

For Stewart, this is more than just a one-off return; it’s a full-circle moment. Before stock cars, before titles, and long before dragsters, Stewart cut his teeth at IRP. Last year, he started deep in the field at 19th. Tony Stewart wasted no time slicing through the traffic, and in just 14 laps, he stormed into the lead, drawing huge cheers from the crowd.

On the final lap, with the win in sight, Stewart spun out, costing him the checkered flag but not the admiration of the fans afterwards. Stewart summed it up perfectly in an Instagram post, saying, “Had an absolute blast this weekend at @raceirp.” He’s been a winner in USAC Silver Crown, Sprint, and midget competition at the famed Indiana oval. His last appearance at the track came in May 2024, piloting a Ford Crown Vic. Now, he’s trading the Top Fuel fire for some left-turn magic. He is more than ready to expand his portfolio.

However, this year, joining Stewart is Ron Capps, a three-time NHRA world champion. Piloting the No. 29 Allstar Midget for Matt Seymour Racing, Capps brings dirt experience from the Chili Bowl and SRX but will make his IRP oval debut Thursday night.

And then there’s Sammy Swindell, the five-time Chili Bowl Nationals winner who knows midgets like a few others. With six previous starts at IRP, including a strong fourth-place finish last August, Swindell brings both grit and experience to the roster. Trouble informer Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman, who boasts over 50 career starts at IRP, will also be competing, and it’s clear this isn’t just a tribute; it’s a clash of Titans.

Rounding out the roster are USAC legend Levi Jones, now the GM of Eldora Speedway; former IndyCar driver Davey Hamilton; National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Brad Noffsinger; and Michael Lewis. The eight-car lineup for the 20-lap Thursday night thunder heroes race will be joined by a 30-lap All-Star pavement midget feature, both streamed live on FloRacing.

While that’s that, there is another exciting update for fans.

Leah Pruett’s Test run rekindles NHRA buzz

Tony Stewart’s wife, Leah Pruett, had grabbed headlines in mid-2024, but this year, it wasn’t about their son, Dominic James. After stepping away to focus on our family and sitting out two events, the 12-time NHRA top fuel winner quietly returned to the driver’s seat on June 23 during a private Tony Stewart racing test session at Virginia Motorsports Park. Appearance marked a welcome sight for fans, especially given the uncertainty around her competitive future.

With no official statement being made regarding a full-time comeback, Leah’s return to the track sends a clear signal. Taking place shortly after the Virginia NHRA nationals, the test provided her with a calm and familiar environment to ease back into the dragster. It wasn’t a high-pressure event, but rather an ideal moment for her to shake off the rust and regain her rhythm in a post-race setting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Driving the No. 14 TSR Dodge//SRT Direct Connection Top Fuel dragster, Pruett logged multiple strong passes without missing a beat. Her performance dispelled any doubts about her readiness and reaffirmed the connection to the team in this sport. Even while away from racing, she remained active behind the scenes in operational roles, testing, and mentoring, keeping her hand firmly in the game despite taking time for family.

Insiders close to Tony Stewart Racing confirmed this wasn’t a publicity stunt but a meaningful step toward a potential return. While there is no confirmed timeline for a competitive re-entry, expectations are quietly building for a full return within the next year. Tony Stewart, who filled in for Pruett and won the NHRA Rookie of the Year award, has remained fully supportive, openly stating he’d be glad to step aside when she’s ready. His continued leadership and encouragement have helped maintain a balance between performance and patience, leaving the door wide open for Leah’s comeback.