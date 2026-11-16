Tony Stewart’s Driver Erupts on NHRA After New Safety Feature Backfires in Horrific Crash

A Funny Car explosion can turn a carbon-fiber body into broken panels in an instant. At more than 300 mph, the danger does not end when the engine lets go. The driver still has to stop, often through smoke and debris. At the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals in Pomona, Terry Haddock faced that challenge after a violent qualifying run left his car badly damaged.

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He escaped without injury, but the aftermath raised a question NHRA has struggled to settle: can a device designed to protect spectators make a cockpit harder for a driver to escape? Photographs from Pomona prompted Tony Stewart Racing’s Matt Hagan to renew his criticism of the body-tether rule, this time with a blunt demand.

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“Come on @nhra enough is enough Take the damn tethers off!” wrote Matt Hagan on X. “Can’t see can’t steer no parachutes this is not acceptable to have to continue to run these tethers!Move the fans back or don’t sale seats past 300 feet do someting other than continue to put us drivers in danger over optics.”

Hagan was responding to photographer Mark Rebilas, who shared four images of Haddock’s car with the caption “NHRA driver @T_HaddockRacing with a major explosion today that broke the [car’s] body in multiple pieces staying connected to the chassis due to the body tethers. Once stopped it took multiple people several seconds to pull pieces apart for Haddock to climb out.”

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Haddock’s final qualifying attempt went wrong roughly 300 feet into the run. NHRA reported that a cylinder was out early, but he stayed on the throttle before the engine exploded. The car veered left, hit the wall, and stopped in the shutdown area. Haddock climbed out unhurt, but the body had broken apart and remained attached to the chassis.

He later said he had never experienced an explosion with the body held to the car in that way. He could not see where he was going and struck objects before stopping. The tethers prevented the body from flying away, but the damaged shell also stayed around the cockpit.

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A tether can still leave safety crews fighting through collapsed bodywork.

A lightweight Funny Car body can become a projectile during an explosion. Without restraints, pieces can reach spectators. With restraints, panels can fold over the driver, blocking the view needed to steer, find the shutdown lane, and deploy the parachutes.

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In 2013, Robert Hight suffered an engine explosion during the Four-Wide Nationals at Charlotte. His body travelled toward a spectator walkway; two fans were evaluated by medical personnel. NHRA responded with front latches and tethers to stop a body lifting clear of the car.

Drivers still question what happens inside the cockpit after a failure. Hagan raised the issue after his own engine explosion at Reading in 2025, arguing that holding a damaged body down can trap the force of an explosion around the driver.

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Fellow Funny Car racer Dan Wilkerson has called for an investigation. The danger of a loose body reaching the stands remains; the rule must protect both sides of the barrier.

Other series offer a contrast. IndyCar drivers sit inside a carbon-fiber survival cell, with the cockpit integrated into a rigid monocoque. NASCAR’s Next Gen car uses a tubular chassis with separate composite body panels.

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Neither relies on this tether arrangement. They cannot simply transfer to a nitro Funny Car but show why its survival structure must remain protected when exterior panels fail.

NHRA’s 2026 update came from Tim Wilkerson and chassis builder Murf McKinney. Haddock’s car was not identified as using this redesign. Their design uses two forward tethers and a revised burst-panel arrangement, allowing the body to lift in a controlled way and directing explosion pressure toward a release point.

Daniel Wilkerson’s Las Vegas explosion tested the concept: the tethers caught the nose, but the shell then tore apart. The result showed the design remains a work in progress.

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Hagan suggested moving spectators farther back or stopping ticket sales inside the 300-foot area he identified. That could reduce exposure to debris, although space and grandstand layouts vary. Hight’s crash shows the risk to fans is real.

NHRA cannot make this a choice between drivers and spectators. A restraint must keep debris away from the crowd without leaving a competitor blind inside a damaged car. Haddock walked away, but his wreck exposed a problem that deserves more than a debate. The next solution must protect the people in the stands and the person strapped into the cockpit.