Tony Stewart’s Sprint Car Ace Fuels NASCAR Rumors With A Bold 5-Word Confession

When Tony Stewart made headlines by returning to NASCAR competition earlier this year, it created a pathway for future aspirants. One of Stewart’s most recognizable dirt track stars has admitted he would happily follow a similar path if the right opportunity came along.

“I would jump on the horse,” said Rico Abreu. “You know, I would be very specific about what track we go to. I love what Chris Rice is doing with that race team. I just think that it has to, right now for me, sprint car racing comes first, but I would definitely entertain, you know, running a truck series race.”

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Tony Stewart’s return to NASCAR competition has played a major role in fueling the buzz around the new Ram-backed Truck Series program led by Kaulig Racing and team president Chris Rice.

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For 2026, Ram re-entered the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Kaulig as a flagship organization fielding a multi-truck effort and even launching a rotating free agent seat designed to feature drivers from different racing backgrounds.

Tony Stewart himself helped kick off the initiative by climbing into the No. 25 Ram truck for the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, marking his first NASCAR national series start since 2016.

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Rico Abreu’s latest comments aren’t entirely surprising given his long-standing curiosity about stock car racing. Although the California native built his reputation in dirt racing, especially sprint cars and midgets, he has occasionally spoken about trying NASCAR machinery if the right opportunity appeared.

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The NASCAR Truck Series isn’t new for Abreu! In 2016, he earned a full-time spot with ThorSport Racing and, in 23 races, managed to rack up two top-five finishes and a total of five top-10 finishes; however, he could not have gone further.

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And just last year in a conversation with Dale Earnhardt Jr., the 34-year-old recalled why his NASCAR ambitions had hit a pause.

“I think that’s where I kind of missed the boat…We got in a hurry, we pushed through the programs too quickly. And then I felt like when I got to the Truck Series, I was just so inexperienced… it just didn’t align, really, with where I wanted to be,” he said back then.

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However, all hope is not lost. For now, the California native is enjoying his time with Stewart’s team in High Limits. And the former NASCAR champion cannot be more happier about Abreu’s debut with his organization.

Tony Stewart sees a brother in Abreu ahead of new High Limits season

Last year, Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing had confirmed that Abreu will pilot the No. 24 sprint car for the 2026 High Limits Racing season. The move places him in the hunt for the championship with the team as it looks to continue its recent success in the series.

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The Californian previously captured the USAC National Midget Series title while also carrying backing from SugarBee Blackjack Bash during the March 14 event at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway dirt track.

Speaking about the announcement, Stewart expressed his excitement about bringing Abreu into the mix for the 2026 season.

“No matter how many races you go to, no matter how many years you’ve been doing this, you still get that feeling in your stomach when you send your driver up there to out on the racetrack,” Stewart said. “So it’s different with it being Rico in the car now. And like I said, we’ve been friends for so long that it’s like having your little brother, you know, going out every time on the racetrack.”

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And now with a lot of hype surrounding the partnership, Rico Abreu will surely give it his all.