Tony Stewart’s Wife Leah Pruett Reveals How Childhood Racing Dream Drove Her Into NHRA History Books

Tony Stewart’s wife, Leah Pruett, carved her trajectory in American motorsports from a childhood immersed in the hum of engines and the spirit of competition. On her eighth birthday, Leah joined the NHRA Juniors Drag Racing Youth Program, entering a world that for her was as much about family values as it was about the need for speed.

Stories of racing ambitions punctuate Leah’s earliest memories, time in the garage, and road trips to motorsport events. In those formative years, she was not simply a bystander; she was absorbing the discipline, camaraderie, and technical insight that defined the racing community. In a recent conversation with Sarah Spain, Pruett reveals her journey to falling in love with racing.

Leah Pruett’s rise and role in NHRA with Tony Stewart

The Southern California regional circuit was Leah Pruett’s earliest training ground, where the stakes gradually built as she moved into Division 7 on the West Coast, and eventually, national-level junior drag racing. For Leah, every event provided a lesson, whether it was about machine mechanics, handling pressure, or building resilience against defeat. She watched legends like Eddie Hill and John Force thunder over 300mph, and saw firsthand how teams rebuilt what had been destroyed on the quarter-mile experiences that steadily transformed her interest into a professional ambition.

Leah Pruett’s journey from a junior racer to a central figure in professional NHRA drag racing is a tapestry woven from work ethic, adaptability, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Her upbringing in a family passionate about motorsport meant that she had to learn and adapt quickly. “My father was a land speed racer at Bonneville. So he had just an insatiable need for speed, and however fast he can make his car. He had two girls. He wanted two boys, but you know, life happens that way. And he wanted to do motor sports with them,” Leah explained in a candid conversation on the Good Game With Sarah Spain podcast. The NHRA Junior Drag Racing program taught her not just the rules of competition and the mechanics of cars, but also the critical values of sportsmanship and persistence that would accompany her into adulthood.

Moving up from regional circuits to national events, Leah’s motivation deepened while, at a young age, observing NHRA greats pushing themselves and their machines to the edge. “I was like a little leaguer watching the big leagues, and I said, ‘ want to do that,” she recounts. That conviction became a guiding force as she tailored her education, work, and life around motorsports. Her goals became more ambitious: not just to race, but to compete as a professional, to represent premium brands, and to break through traditional gender expectations in drag racing.

The pivotal moment arrived in 2022, as Tony Stewart founded TSR Nitro. Leah, alongside veteran Matt Hagan, played a crucial role in forming a two-car NHRA team, fielding both a Nitro Funny Car and a Top Fuel Dragster. While she stepped out of the driver’s seat to focus on starting a family, her influence didn’t wane. Leah maintained a pivotal presence. “I’m not in the seat at the moment. Yeah, did take off to have a child, and right now I am a really busy supporting figure,” she said, highlighting the multifaceted nature of her contribution as a builder, mentor, and advocate, not merely as a competitor.

Leah’s progression from a junior competitor to NHRA team architect demonstrates how investing in every layer of the sport, from mechanical skills and strategy to building an inclusive team culture, has made her a respected force in drag racing. With 18 NHRA National wins and 12 Top Fuel titles to her name, Pruett has carved an undeniably legendary motorsports legacy, and there’s lots more to come from Tony Stewart’s better half.

The present journey and road ahead: return to the diver’s seat

Leah Pruett’s impact on NHRA isn’t just a legacy of past achievements; it’s a story actively unfolding. Following a 2-year break from competition to prioritize her son, Dominic James Stewart, and founder duties with TSR Nitro, Leah made headlines last week by climbing back into the car for testing. This return marks more than a milestone for herself; it represents her ongoing ability to blend personal aspirations with professional responsibilities.

Pruett tested the latest NHRA machinery with renewed insight not only as a racer but as someone deeply involved in the strategic and technical evolution of her team. This comeback also offers inspiration for young racers, particularly women, underscoring that stepping away for personal reasons or family does not preclude a return to elite competition.

Looking ahead, Leah’s ambitions include further testing, refining her techniques, and shaping TSR Nitro’s trajectory in upcoming NHRA seasons. She remains committed to mentoring emerging talent within the sport and is expected to have a significant hand in developing new engineering strategies and expanding her influence both at the track for Tony Stewart Racing and away from it. Leah Pruett’s story, reinvigorated by her recent return to the driver’s seat, stands as a testament to resilience, adaptability, and the enduring power of a childhood dream driving not only her journey but also the future of NHRA drag racing.