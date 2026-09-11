“Toughest Competition Is Within Our Own Building”- JGR Driver Drops Revealing Truth on Intra-Team Friction at Joe Gibbs’ Camp

Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas have been the class of the field so far in the Cup Series. And with the start of the 2026 Chase for the Championship, they’ve continued that momentum. Christopher Bell clinched his first Southern 500 victory last Sunday, and he made big gains in the points standings. He trails Denny Hamlin by 12 points. With all four JGR drivers placed inside the top six in the Chase standings, it is clear that they are racing against their own teammates for the ultimate prize.

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Now, this can become problematic, as all four teams would want to lift the Bill France Trophy. And in that process of competitiveness, the added pressure of racing against teammates can weigh on them. So, how is JGR dealing with the situation? Christopher Bell, speaking on SiriusXM Radio, didn’t sugarcoat his feelings.

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“It certainly does (get complicated), yeah, and we’ve had many conversations and we know that all four of us are going to have a great opportunity at this championship this year. So it’s gonna come down to execution and limiting your mistakes. We’ve had some long talks on how we’re going to treat each other. But I think we all know our toughest competition is within our own building.”

Speaking of mistakes, a slow stop by the No. 11 pit crew after Stage 2 in Darlington put Hamlin back in traffic, leading into his tussle with Michael McDowell. He was fortunate enough to score 16 stage points, or Bell would’ve been leading the Chase standings. Chase Briscoe and the No. 19 team had a similar day after he ran out of gas in Stage 2 and gave up his track position.

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Again, the good news was that Briscoe had enough time to bounce back for a sixth-place finish. As things stand, Briscoe is trailing Bell by 25 points, and Ty Gibbs is two points behind the No. 19 team. So, things are very tight, and given how close all the JGR cars have been running lately, there can be dramatic outcomes over the race win.

Last year, Denny Hamlin lost his cool against his own teammate, Ty Gibbs, at Loudon. They were both battling for 11th, and Hamlin, who was racing for the championship, didn’t appreciate his teammate’s hard racing. On Lap 110, while exiting Turn 4, Hamlin spun the No. 54 car and vented his frustrations over the team radio.

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“Are they afraid to talk to him? That’s what I feel like, they’re just scared of him.”

Ty Gibbs is the grandson of veteran team owner Joe Gibbs, and Hamlin felt that no one within the organization drew the lines on how the non-playoff drivers raced their teammates competing for the championship. So, there is history within the JGR camp of teammates turning on each other, and now that all four cars are in a position to win the title, this makes the situation even more sketchy.

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Looking at the points standings, this title race is Joe Gibbs Racing’s to lose. Hendrick Motorsports is struggling to find consistent speed and performance. Kyle Larson, who is arguably their best bet, is chasing a 49-point gap to leader Denny Hamlin. Joey Logano, placed eighth, has shown some speed recently, but he is expecting the leaders to fumble in order to capitalize.

Ryan Blaney is the only non-JGR driver who is matching their pace and sits third behind Hamlin and Bell. But again, the odds are stacked against him, as the JGR Toyotas have better speed across the board. Even Kevin Harvick was concerned about how the title is shaping up to be a team battle within the JGR camp.

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“They just don’t need to beat themselves up. Because in the end it’s like you said earlier, one of them better win. Because in a year like this, when your cars are that, don’t give it away by getting in a p****** contest with each other, that is not what you want to do. That will be embarrassing,” Harvick said on the Happy Hour podcast.

Nine more races remain in the Chase, and it is going to be a test for the Joe Gibbs Racing drivers as they try to achieve their objective of winning the championship. For any non-JGR fans watching, they would be hoping for drama within this team, as that would allow other players to make this title run even more entertaining.