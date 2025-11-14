Toyota Chairman’s Ultimate Nod to Chevy’s Iconic Garage 56 Car Wins Hearts

Sometimes, even the fiercest competitors can admire what the other side brings to the table, and Toyota’s chairman proved exactly that. While this weekend’s showcase at Fuji Speedway isn’t a revival of the legendary NASCAR Thunder Special events once held at Suzuka, it will still feature a rare sight. Six NASCAR race cars are taking the track in a special demonstration run. One of the biggest highlights is the 2023 Le Mans-run Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, the same machine driven by seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson.

The exhibition is set to take place on Saturday, November 16, as part of the Super Taikyu Series finale, one of Japan’s most unique endurance racing events. Yet the buzz began long before the engine was fired. But what truly stole the attention was the Toyota chairman’s unexpected admiration for the Camaro, an interaction that instantly resonated with motorsport fans and became the moment everyone was talking about.

Akio Toyoda is in awe of the Garage 56 Chevy Le Mans car

Akio Toyoda, the chairman of Toyota and a true motorsport devotee, caught fans off guard at Fuji Speedway when he showed unexpected admiration for a Chevrolet. He did spend time behind the wheel of John Hunter Nemechek’s No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE, spinning it around once before getting it going again, but the car that genuinely captivated him was the Garage 56 Camaro. Using his racing persona, “Morizo,” Toyoda hopped into the Le Mans-run Chevy and lit up with excitement, a reaction to thrilled fans who never imagined they would see Toyota’s top executive openly fanboy over a rival brand.

And frankly, it is hard to blame him. The No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Garage 56’s project, is one of the boldest engineering crossovers in recent motorsports history. Created by Hendrick Motorsports alongside NASCAR, Chevrolet, Goodyear, and IMSA, the entry was purpose-built for the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of the event’s experimental Garage 56 initiative.

The car may have started as a NASCAR Next Gen racer, but it was transformed for endurance duty, outfitted with enhanced braking components, a larger fuel tank, revised aerodynamics, and custom Goodyear rubber. With the powerhouse trio of Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button, and Mike Rockenfeller, the Camaro became a striking demonstration of American stock car capability on one of the sport’s most iconic global stages

Over the course of the full day-long endurance challenge in 2023, the car didn’t just survive; it impressed. Even with a late driveline setback that forced the team into the garage for nearly an hour, the Camaro still logged 285 laps and placed 39th out of 62 starters. For the NASCAR-based machine competing against purpose-built prototypes and VT entries, the result was far beyond what many expected. The real victory was symbolic. The project showed how versatile the Next-Gen platform could be and introduced a new global audience to what American stock car engine engineering can do. And Toyoda clearly understood that significance.

Meanwhile, his brief spin in the No. 42 Camry didn’t cause any lasting issues, which is good news with a busy weekend ahead. JHN and Kamui Kobayashi, who are representing Legacy Motor Club and 23XI Racing, respectively, are preparing to wheel the two Next-Gen cars during the exhibition on Saturday. Johnson will return to the seat of the Garage 56 Camaro, and three ARCA Menards Series machines will also hit the track to give Japan a full taste of American racing flavor.

This entire showcase highlights the growing motorsport connection between the USA and Japan. NASCAR has visited the country before, but this year feels special with the Japanese drivers like Kobayashi and ARCA veteran Takuma Koga joining the field. The Super Taikyu Series is even rolling out a brand-new ST USA class, featuring machinery like a Chevy Corvette and Ford Mustang Dark Horse. It’s a celebration of racing cultures coming together and, in Toyoda’s case, a rare and charming moment of appreciation for a competitor’s creation. The fans absolutely loved every second of it.

NASCAR fans rally behind Akio Toyoda’s reaction

Fans weren’t just surprised to see Toyoda light up around the Garage 56 Camaro; they loved it. One admirer summed it up perfectly, saying, “That’s awesome. The guy is a huge motorsports fan and appreciates all forms of racing.” Even Toyota loyalists admitted they would’ve reacted the same way, with another fan joking, “I’m a Toyota shill, and I would be fan-girling over this car too.”

He saw the moment as proof that passionate enthusiasts still exist at the highest levels of the industry. As one fan put it bluntly, “This is why more gearheads need to be automotive executives.” And really, who could blame him? The Garage 56 Camaro isn’t just a showpiece; its engineering, endurance pedigree, and global impact have earned it genuine respect. One comment captured that sentiment best: “The Garage 56 car should be fanboyed over. It should honestly be the next iteration of the new cars, imo.”

Others took the Toyota chairman’s excitement and ran with it, turning the moment into pure motorsport comedy. Some fans joked about what his reaction might mean for the future of the sport, with comments like, “Garage 56 will be Chevy’s 2026 cup car. Good luck,” and the playful jab, “Toyota to Chevrolet confirmed.”

Another chimed in, encouraging Toyota’s racing division to rise to the challenge, “Come on TGR, let’s one-up Chevy.” Whether taken seriously or not, the reaction showed a fan base genuinely entertained, not just by the Garage 56 car but by the rare side of Toyota’s chairman openly admiring a Chevrolet. It became a moment that reminded everyone how motorsport can blur brand lines and unite fans, and sparked the kind of conversation that keeps this sport alive.