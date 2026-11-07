Just a few weeks after Tricon Garage confirmed Kaden Honeycutt for the 2027 season, the No. 11 Truck Series driver has clinched the junior series title for his team. After a tumultuous 2025, which saw him drive for no less than three teams, the newly crowned champion has now gotten a crucial vote of confidence.

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“He certainly has exceeded what our expectations would be. We expect him to win races this year and to run for a championship. He’s won a championship, and so we continue to watch that road play out,” said Toyota Racing Development (TRD) president Tyler Gibbs in a press conference, a clip of which was uploaded by Peter Stratta on X.

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Honeycutt’s road to becoming a national series champion with Toyota came to fruition last year as he signed with Tricon, just in his first full-time year with Niece Motorsports. As a result of his allegiance to Toyota, Chevrolet-backed Niece and Honeycutt parted ways on August 4, 2025.

For the remainder of last season, the 23-year-old drove once for Young’s Motorsports in one event before filling in for an injured Stewart Friesen at Halmar Friesen Racing. Despite his mid-season transitions, he went on to qualify for the Final Four, battling Corey Heim for the title at Phoenix.

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“I’ve waited my entire career for an opportunity like this. I can’t thank Toyota and Tricon enough. I’m truly honored and fired up to chase a championship with this team in 2026,” Honeycutt said in a team release last year.

Fast forward to the 2026 title decider at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the Tricon driver dominated the title fight against Layne Riggs, who could not mount a meaningful fight due to sustaining right-rear damage early on in the race. A large chunk of bodywork missing, along with a flat tire, meant Riggs was relegated back into the 30s, ending his title hopes.

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For Honeycutt, 2026 has been somewhat of a breakout year, with five wins to his name, including the season finale, 16 top-5s, 3 poles and 592 laps led.

“This team is a frickin Hall of Fame team. Scott Zipadelli is the best damn crew chief on that pit road, and he’s the best man out there,” exclaimed the No. 11 driver after he not only clinched the title, but won the final race as well.

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It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Honeycutt and Tricon Garage’s partnership.

As for the No. 11 team crew chief, Scott Zipadelli, Friday’s finale in Miami marks his second consecutive Truck Series title, bouncing back from a leg injury from earlier in the year. He clinched the same last year with Corey Heim. It is safe to say the Honeycutt-Tricon story has ‘fairytale’ written all over it.