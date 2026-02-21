Toyota’s NASCAR Investment Vindicated as President Claims Fan Engagement Has ‘Dramatically’ Boosted Sells

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 15: Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Xfinity Toyota runs side by side with Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing National Debt Relief Toyotaduring the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 15, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL.Photo by Michael Bush/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 15 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260215018500

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 15: Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Xfinity Toyota runs side by side with Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing National Debt Relief Toyotaduring the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 15, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL.Photo by Michael Bush/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 15 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260215018500

Trying to name a better duo than Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing is nearly impossible. For years, Toyota’s presence in NASCAR was viewed as a long-term campaign, an ambitious investment in a sport deeply rooted in American tradition. Now, that bet appears to be paying off in more ways than one, and Toyota Racing president Tyler Gibbs cannot help but see the changes on track as well.

“When we track the data, which we’ve done since we started in the Truck Series back in 2004, we watch the consideration set. How do we get people to go to the Toyota dealer and consider our products? We do that by engaging with them at the racetrack,” Tyler Gibbs said. “And we have seen the number of NASCAR fans who consider a Toyota when they’re looking to buy a car increase quite dramatically from where it was when we started.”

Toyota’s entry into NASCAR was methodical and strategic, beginning with the Craftsman Truck Series in 2004 as its first foray into the sport’s national divisions.

After gaining experience and success in trucks, Toyota expanded into the Xfinity Series and then the Cup Series by 2007, with Kyle Busch scoring Toyota’s first victory in 2008 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Since then, Toyota has built a formidable presence across all three major national series, amassing wins and establishing itself as a consistent contender alongside long-established American manufacturers.

Its sustained investment in competition and fan engagement has helped the brand become embraced by many NASCAR followers, marking a shift from its earlier outsider status.

View this post on Instagram

Some of the credit also goes to the cornerstone of Toyota’s NASCAR success, its partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing. Since joining forces in 2008, JGR has been Toyota’s most successful organization on the NASCAR circuit, contributing a significant portion of the manufacturer’s victories, including its 200th Cup Series win in 2025 and numerous Xfinity Series owner championships.

Toyota’s sustained on-track success through JGR and its other teams, along with consistently placing its drivers in the playoffs, has translated into performance credibility and marketing strength, underscoring Gibbs’ point about fan engagement turning into showroom consideration.

Toyota’s presence has continued to trend upward with the rise of 23XI Racing, owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, which has delivered marquee wins that elevate the brand’s profile among mainstream sports audiences, along with its ties to Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club.

Last year, Bubba Wallace captured the Brickyard 400, and in 2026, Tyler Reddick drove a Toyota to victory in the prestigious Daytona 500, Toyota’s first win in that event since 2020.

These headline-grabbing triumphs not only showcase Toyota’s competitive strength but also reinforce the connection with fans who see the brand consistently performing on NASCAR’s biggest stages. With the AutoTrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway coming up, it can be said with certainty that all eyes will be on the Toyotas.

JGR’s strong chances at EchoPark Speedway

Toyota has been one of the most successful manufacturers at EchoPark Speedway, especially with Joe Gibbs Racing. According to records, JGR alone has 12 Cup Series victories at the 1.54-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway, with drivers such as Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, and even legends like Bobby Labonte and Tony Stewart all contributing wins for Toyota-powered entries.

In 151 combined starts at the facility, the organization has recorded 44 top-five finishes and 66 top-10 finishes, illustrating a strong and consistent presence on the track.

The 2025 season was especially notable for Toyota at the speedway. Christopher Bell drove his Toyota Camry XSE to victory in the Ambetter Health 400, scoring his first win of the year and marking his 10th career Cup Series victory, with Toyota drivers leading the field.

The organization also saw multiple strong finishes in the race, with Denny Hamlin finishing sixth, Wallace ninth, and John Hunter Nemechek in the top 10, emphasizing how competitive the Toyota stable was throughout the field.

Toyota looks like the organization to beat at EchoPark Speedway, and with the race just around the corner, all eyes will be on Toyota’s NASCAR championship leader, Tyler Reddick.