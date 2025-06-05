Toyota’s Rising Star Admits to Rough Beginnings in Life in Emotional Interview, Crossing Paths With Chase Elliott

Not every star is born under bright lights, some are shaped in the shadows of amm-town tracks and secondhand dream. One of them is Corey Heim, whose journey from a young racing enthusiast in Marietta, Georgia, to a rising star in NASCAR is a testament to perseverance and passion. Starting his tender age of five, Heim began with quarter midgets, quickly showcasing a natural affinity for speed and competition. By 2022, Heim had transitioned to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, driving the #51 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for Kyle Busch Motorsports, and since then, he hasn’t stopped.

Despite his evident talent, Heim’s path was not without challenges. In a candid interview, he revealed that during his early racing days, he grappled with the pressure of competition and the sting of defeat. “I didn’t like losing, like most people, and was skeptical whether I wanted to continue racing,” he admitted. However, the unwavering support of his father, who juggled his own racing aspirations with a career in the gambling industry, provided both inspiration and financial backing.

An intriguing facet of Heim’s early racing narrative involved his father’s competitive encounters wth future luminaries, which Corey described in a heartwarming interview with The Athletic. Such experiences positioned Corey Heim as one of NASCAR’s most prominent talents, with a trajectory that continues to ascend, and he is proud to have witnessed it all.

Racing in the same class as budding stars, Corey Heim’s father, Ray Heim, recollected stories about his experience with other drivers. Reflecting on this, Heim shared, “My dad was always a big NASCAR fan. He raced Legend cars a lot when I was growing up at Lanier (Raceway), and he actually raced against Chase Elliott and the Dillon brothers in the same class.” Well, while Elliott was racing in Georgia, he wasn’t alone in making a name for himself. Ray was something of a popular figure at the Lanier National Speedway. The guy who graduated from Riverview had a number of strong finishes. “He was low-budgeted; he works in the gambling industry and sold old monitors from slot machines to fund his racing when I was growing up and raced locally,” continued Heim.

Heim recalled his humble childhood and his family’s contribution to making him love racing. It shouldn’t be a surprise that Corey started racing at the very same circuit his father had dominated. “I had started to love NASCAR and watch it with him, and he surprised me with a go-kart for Christmas when I was 4 years old,” said Heim. “I started racing locally in Cumming, Georgia, and at the Lanier quarter-midget track up the road. When I first started out, it was a very low-budget operation because it was more of a hobby for us.” But the hobby didn’t last for long; like everyone, he grew skeptical of his skills.

“Quite honestly, when I was 7 or 8 years old, I had one foot out the door,” recalled Heim. “If it wasn’t for the friends and the people I had met and formed those relationships with, I probably would have quit racing. When you’re not doing as well as you want to be, it’s not very fun.” Driving in quarter midget events at the North Georgia Quarter Midget Association (NGQMA), where young talents, including NASCAR driver Reed Soreson and Austin Hill, were nurtured, laid the groundwork for his future successes in motorsports. Progressing from quarter midgets, Heim transitioned to Legends car racing, where he secured championships in the 2016 Young Lions Division and the 2017 Thursday Thunder Pro Division at Atlanta Motor Speedway, highlighting his rapid development and adaptability in the racing arena.

Later, as financial conditions started getting better, there was no stopping Heim. “My dad’s business started doing better, started putting more money into the racing side of things and chipped away at it and eventually decided to go Late Model racing,” said Heim. “Had some success there, met the right people, and my dad’s business was doing better, so he was able to throw more money at it and invest in the ARCA side of things. Ever since I’ve been in Trucks, I’ve made a career out of it from there.” One significant connection he had was with Bubba Pollard, a seasoned and respected driver in the Late Model scene. Their competitive interactions, such as the 2023 Speedfest Classic at Watermelon Capital Speedway, provided Heim with experience against top-tier competition.

Additionally, Heim’s association with Lee Pulliam Performance, a prominent team in Late Model Racing, allowed him to collaborate with experienced professionals and fellow rising stars. By 2024, Heim’s prowess was on full display during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He dominated the CRC Brakleen 175 at Pocono Raceway, leading 55 of the 70 laps and securing his 5th victory of the season. Beyond this, Heim also ventured into the NASCAR Cup Series, and in 2024, he made a notable appearance at Nashville Superspeedway, driving the #50 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing, which was marked by Mobil-1’s 50th anniversary celebration and Heim’s continued ascent in the NASCAR hierarchy.

Corey Heim’s strategy to become NASCAR’s next star

Becoming a champion in motorsports takes more than just raw talent, it demands resilience, self-awareness, and the ability to navigate an ever-changing, high-pressure environment. Corey Heim reflected on that journey in a recent appearance on Jeff Gluck’s “12 Questions” interview for The Athletic. Heim opened up about his earliest fanboy moments, what it was like getting serious about racing, and how he copes with the emotional demands of the sport. “Anyone who cares gets nervous about things. If you have a big event where you have to speak to a lot of people, you’d get nervous too, if you care about it,” he said when asked about handling big events.

The conversation also touched on NASCAR’s evolving identity and how it could grow its fan base by creating more immersive and enjoyable race-day experiences. Heim gave the example of Talladega, saying, “Every race would sell out if it were as big of a party as Talladega. No one is coming to watch 25 minutes of practice; you come to party and enjoy the race.”

In the final segment of the interview, Heim acknowledged that his speed and skill have improved steadily, but he needs greater consistency. “Things such as pit road and restarts are things I can put effort into and continue to improve, and I can execute on it for one race,” said Heim. “I need to learn how to mentally let myself know (to do those things) every week.” It’s that blend of talent and introspection that makes Heim a compelling figure in the future of NASCAR.