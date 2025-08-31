Track Director Confirms ‘Ongoing Talks’ Amidst New NASCAR Schedule Rumors

The just-concluded 2025 Dutch Grand Prix had just about everything you could pack into a single race weekend. Oscar Piastri stole the show with a win, while Max Verstappen kept his home crowd on edge as he came achingly close to pulling off another Zandvoort triumph. Ferrari fans, though, were left shaking their heads after a brutal double DNF. And if that wasn’t enough drama, rookie Isack Hadjar lit up the paddock. Well, the Racing Bulls driver snatched his first podium finish. As the dust settled, the conversation quickly shifted from what had just happened to what could be next.

As it so happened, NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck tossed a simple poll on X like he usually does. “NASCAR at Zandvoort?” Well, nearly 66% of fans voted “Let’s go!” However, that’s not the most interesting bit. As it turns out, the idea of seeing Zandvoort on the NASCAR schedule might not just be a fan fantasy…

Zandvoort eyes a bold future beyond Formula 1

With the Dutch Grand Prix set to bow out after 2026, Zandvoort finds itself at a fascinating crossroads. The seaside circuit, which has roared back into global prominence thanks to Max Verstappen’s rise and the event’s electric atmosphere, isn’t fading quietly into the background. Instead, circuit director Robert van Overdijk, giving air to the rumors, is already sketching out what could be the next big chapter in the track’s storied history.

Speaking to BNR, van Overdijk revealed he’s thinking well beyond just another traditional racing event. He’s setting his sights on something that would make jaws drop in Europe. Yes, van Overdijk has plans to bring the IndyCar or NASCAR schedule to Zandvoort! “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if we could bring NASCAR or IndyCar here from America?” he mused. According to him, both series have already scoped out the track. “Even though we didn’t know about it,” he added with a grin.

For context, Europe has hosted many racing spectacles, from Formula 1 to the World Endurance Championship, but it has never pulled off hosting a top-tier American series at this scale. Van Overdijk’s NASCAR schedule approach is ambitious but very much in line with Zandvoort’s recent resurgence. “We want to make the impossible possible. That suits us too,” he explained, suggesting that the dream isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds.

And here’s the kicker: even without F1, Zandvoort isn’t worried. The circuit is already booked 290 days a year, bustling with business events and other forms of motorsport. The loss of the Dutch Grand Prix, Van Overdijk says, would even free up six weeks of prime calendar space. In his words, “The circuit is in a great place. My mission to turn it into a business events venue has been accomplished.”

The stage, then, is perfectly set for Zandvoort’s next daring leap.

NASCAR’s European ambitions

As we speak about the NASCAR schedule for Zandvoort, it’s important to recognize that NASCAR already has a growing footprint in Europe. The NASCAR Euro Series, officially sanctioned since 2012, has steadily expanded its reach, drawing both seasoned racers and ambitious young talent from across the continent.

What began as the Racecar Euro Series saw a major transformation in 2025. It got rebranded to the NASCAR Euro Series and launched new formats, advanced Gen3 race cars, and a strategic push for a pan-European audience. This European tour now boasts seven premier rounds at circuits. For example, Valencia, Brands Hatch, Venray, and Zolder. Each venue offers a distinctly American stock-car flavor mixed with the fanfare and vibrancy of European racing culture.

NASCAR’s officials emphasize that this cross-continental experiment is driven by global ambitions and a desire to fuse US-style oval and sprint racing with road courses beloved in Europe. Each event on this specific NASCAR schedule is more than a race. We can look at it as a motorsport festival, bridging cultural divides while giving local fans a taste of stateside spectacle.

In a significant step, EuroNASCAR now actively develops drivers to ascend to higher echelons of the sport, including a “Road to America” program. This initiative offers scholarships, coaching, and management for talent aspiring to make it in NASCAR’s top national series. The series is aligned with NASCAR’s environmental commitment as well, having introduced sustainable fuels for 2025.

Importantly, the rebranded organization now shares logo branding with NASCAR’s Mexico, Brazil, and Canada series. This helps symbolize a cohesive global family for the sport. With record stability and increasing fan engagement, NASCAR’s ongoing talks about racing at historic tracks like Zandvoort could trigger the next leap in the NASCAR schedule. The groundwork is laid, and Europe’s appetite for NASCAR is stronger than ever.