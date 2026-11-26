Connor Zilisch has already raced and won at Daytona, claiming the LMP2 class victory at just 17 on his Rolex 24 debut. Three appearances later, the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year has earned a place alongside a winning team he has long admired. With his final Trackhouse Racing campaign and a move to Hendrick Motorsports ahead, Zilisch has plenty to look forward to. Yet, his desire to return to the Rolex 24 every year remains unchanged. This time, he joins five-time IMSA champion Dane Cameron at AO Racing, raising an interesting question: what makes the team want NASCAR’s rising star for its biggest race of the season? There are more layers to the question than meets the eye.

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AO Racing confirmed the news on November 25, unveiling its driver combinations for the 2027 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. The announcement sees Connor Zilisch join AO Racing’s No. 99 LMP2 entry, Spike the Dragon, for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, alongside a returning lineup in GTD PRO.

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“Two-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship-winning team AO Racing returns for its fifth season in 2027 with high-caliber lineups across both the LMP2 and GTD PRO classes. Defending the team’s 2025 LMP2 title-winning legacy, PJ Hyett and Dane Cameron return to Spike alongside newcomers Sebastian Alvarez and Connor Zilisch. In GTD PRO, Harry King and Alessio Picariello will lead Rexy’s charge, joined by Porsche-contracted drivers Morris Schuring and Ricardo Feller.”

The NASCAR Rookie of the Year was quick to express his excitement about the opportunity, and his words suggest this is a team he has been keen to be part of for some time.

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“I’m super excited to join AO racing for the Rolex 24 this year. AO has always had success from the time I have spent racing in IMSA, and their brand is hard to miss, so being a part of their LMP2 program for Daytona is something I’m looking forward to. Hopefully we can have a great two weeks for the ROAR and the 24 and get another watch!”

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That admiration comes with good reason. Since making its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut in 2023, AO Racing has collected eight race victories and four class championship titles across GTD PRO and LMP2. Rexy delivered the GTD PRO drivers’ and teams’ championships in 2024, before Spike repeated the double in LMP2 a year later with PJ Hyett and Dane Cameron. A further victory at Watkins Glen in 2026 kept the team adding to its tally, even as the season proved more challenging than its championship-winning campaigns.

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Cameron was candid about that mixed year, describing 2026 as “a bit of an up-and-down” season. But the five-time IMSA champion also made clear that the team has been working towards a return to the front, with the new additions part of that effort.

Cameron’s presence is an important part of that equation. The five-time IMSA champion has won titles across GTD, Prototype, DPi, GTP, and LMP2, with his latest coming alongside Hyett in AO’s No. 99 in 2025. He returns with the experience of having already taken Spike to the top of the class, giving the team a proven championship-winning combination to build around as it welcomes two new additions for Daytona.

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Sebastian Alvarez joins the full-season pairing for the endurance rounds, bringing experience from prototype competition across IMSA and other international series. Zilisch, meanwhile, will be part of the lineup for Daytona alone.

The choice of Zilisch makes sense on more than one level. His arrival brings one of NASCAR’s most talked-about young drivers into the AO Racing fold, giving the team a connection to a huge stock-car audience and adding to the visibility of an already distinctive IMSA brand. But the appeal is not just in the name. At Daytona, Zilisch has already shown that he can deliver.

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He was only 17 when he won the LMP2 class with Era Motorsport on his Rolex 24 debut in 2024. A year later, he returned with Trackhouse by TF Sport, finishing ninth in GTD PRO. His third appearance brought a move to the top GTP category with Cadillac Whelen, where he finished second overall in 2026. Three starts, three different classes, and a podium finish in the top category: Zilisch has made a habit of adapting quickly to the challenge Daytona presents.

The connection, however, goes back further than his achievements at the circuit. Competing in the Rolex 24 was a childhood dream for Zilisch, and that sense of fulfilment is what continues to draw him back. As he once told IMSA: “Being able to race in the 24 Hours is something that I dreamed of as a kid, and that’s why I always come back and keep doing it.”

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For AO Racing, that experience could be particularly valuable as it looks to make another run at the Rolex 24 trophy. And while this will be Zilisch’s first time racing for the team, the feeling of joining a familiar name in the paddock is clearly mutual. He has watched AO build its reputation since its arrival in IMSA, and now gets the chance to be part of the story himself.

Away from IMSA, Zilisch has had a rather different year in NASCAR. His first full Cup Series campaign with Trackhouse Racing proved tougher than expected, with the No. 88 driver ending the season 33rd in the standings and recording just two top-10 finishes.

The Rookie of the Year title offered some recognition, but Zilisch has been open about wanting more from his NASCAR debut season. He will get another chance to build on that experience in 2027, remaining with Trackhouse for one final campaign before his move to Hendrick Motorsports in 2028, where he is set to take over the No. 48 Chevrolet.

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The Cup Series, however, is unlikely to be the only racing challenge on his mind. Zilisch has previously expressed an interest in competing in Australia’s Supercars Championship, with a possible appearance at the Adelaide Grand Final discussed in 2025.

While that opportunity did not materialise, he has since reiterated that he would love to make the trip, provided the right opportunity comes along. For now, the Rolex 24 is the confirmed addition to his 2027 calendar, but Zilisch’s ambition to test himself in different forms of racing clearly extends well beyond Daytona.

The 2027 Rolex 24 will also mark another significant milestone, with Robert Wickens set to return to the event as he begins his first full-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship campaign. Racing with the aid of a specially adapted hand-control system, his return adds another compelling storyline to an already anticipated grid.