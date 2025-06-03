Trackhouse Racing Stuns NASCAR Fans With Game-Changing AI App

The way that Ross Chastain stunned NASCAR, you’d think his team could do no better. During the Coca-Cola 600, the No. 1 Chevrolet driver surged from 40th to 1st in a stunning drive that had the grandstands on their feet. He became the first NASCAR driver to do so since Bobby Allison last did it 56 years ago. what’s more? He did it in a backup car that his team worked on overnight following a practice crash! After these magnificent feats by Chastain, Trackhouse is back to dazzle fans yet again.

NASCAR has slowly settled into using AI-powered technology. At the beginning of this year, the sanctioning body declared it would use AI to improve the playoffs. But before the sport could optimally use new innovations, Trackhouse Racing had already done it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Taking the NASCAR race experience to another level

Justin Marks established his NASCAR Cup Series team in 2021 with lofty ambitions of success and made the championship 4 with Ross Chastain in 2022! In just five years, his organization has ballooned into a competitive team capable of contending with high-flyers. Marks intends to do just that, as he professed his aims after Ross Chastain’s Charlotte victory. “It just takes very thoughtful examination, and it’s a process that probably will never stop because Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Penske Racing are just very, very strong, talented organizations,” he said. Indeed, that unending process has now yielded a brand-new innovation. For this purpose, Marks’s team partnered with the digital app designer Very Good Ventures.

The New York-based firm designed a proprietary AI-powered app for Trackhouse Racing. It has put the app onto iPads for VIP guests who sit in the team’s pit boxes during NASCAR races. The app displays stats, team communications, race data, and driver biographies. The purpose is to help those who are less familiar with the sport to have a better understanding of what’s going on around them, or for data nerds to have a blast as they watch the race. Journalist Adam Stern posted a picture of the app’s dashboard on X, and just a glimpse at it would let you know how fascinating it is. Stern wrote, “Here’s the look of the proprietary AI-powered app that is on tablets that Trackhouse hands out to its pit box guests to help them keep track of a race.”

With detailed features like track map, average lap times, and even the dash cam, Trackhouse Racing has raised it a notch for its fans. This also comes as a sign of the changing times, as AI continues to pervade the digital landscape. Ross Chastain recalled a team meeting in an interview. He said, “I’ve seen engineers…if a topic is being talked about and they don’t understand something, I’ll see them type it into ChatGPT… I saw one guy answer the question based on what he read off of ChatGPT, and people in the room thought he knew it… I was sitting there with him and he was like, ‘Hey man, gotta use the technology for your own good.'”

As Trackhouse Racing continues to evolve with the times, fans are fully on board.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another round of praises for Trackhouse

As if Trackhouse employees pulling all-nighters to propel Ross Chastain to victory was not enough, here is another team effort that is successfully dazzling fans. The sheer details in the new AI-powered app made some jaws drop. It rivals NASCAR’s own racing app that has cut off crucial features, as a fan wrote: “I need a version of this on my phone to keep follow @KyleBusch each race! It looks way better than the NASCAR app. I hate that they removed the in-car cam from the Leaderboard; it’s almost not worth paying for the subscription anymore except for the scanner.” In this generation, when AI is overtaking a lot of human efforts, sometimes in unpleasant ways, Trackhouse used it well. This is what one fan said, praising the AI-powered race app: “For ai, quite nice.”

Justin Marks has reserved the innovation for his team’s VIP fans. However, Adam Stern’s X post may convince many to get those VIP passes, as somebody wrote, “I would 100% pay a fee for that, especially if it included in car cameras.” Another fan chimed with the same sentiment, as they wrote, “@TeamTrackhouse – I’m paying the money for an Ultimate Fan Pass already. Let me give the money to you for a pit pass instead!”

The partnership with VG Ventures is clearly fueling Trackhouse Racing’s visibility, as fans are ready to upgrade their experience. Somebody else demanded that VG Ventures expand its presence. Instead of just catering to Trackhouse Racing’s digital efforts, it should design better apps for the entire NASCAR series. They wrote, “Hey @VGVentures can you do this for the whole series?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Clearly, Justin Marks’s team is speeding through successful stints. Let us see how Ross Chastain and his teammates dazzle their fans on their team’s new app.