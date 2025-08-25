Trackhouse Racing Welcomes Connor Zilisch With Heartwarming Messages

Connor Zilisch’s journey from promising karting prodigy to Trackhouse Racing’s breakthrough development driver quickly captivated the NASCAR world. At just 19, Zilisch stands out for his relentless work ethic, poise, and ability to adapt to everything from IMSA sports cars to stock cars.

Naturally, this has made him one of the most touted young talents in the garage. Since joining the Trackhouse development program in 2024, he’s blazed a trail through multiple series. This includes a historic run with JR Motorsports in Xfinity and memorable wins in the Rolex 24 and ARCA.

Now, with a multi-year Cup Series deal inked, Zilisch brings star potential and refreshing humility to the Trackhouse Racing team. As the next chapter of his career officially takes shape, the people around him are making sure he knows exactly what he means to them.

Messages of support pour in for Connor Zilisch

Trackhouse Racing made headlines recently as it officially announced 19-year-old Connor Zilisch will become its full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver for 2026. The current development driver for Trackhouse will be replacing Daniel Suarez and joining Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen in a formidable three-car lineup for 2026.

The move was widely anticipated after Zilisch’s electrifying performance in the Xfinity Series, where he bagged seven wins, overcame threatening injuries, and consistently dominated rookie competition. Both the team and Zilisch recognized the magnitude of the opportunity.

Zilisch stated, “Competing in Cup racing has been my objective since joining Chevrolet and Trackhouse. While I didn’t expect it to happen this quickly, I believe I am prepared…I won’t make any predictions about next year’s success; all I can promise is to give my all, absorb as much knowledge as possible, and enjoy the journey!”

Messages from the team highlighted not just Zilisch’s potential, but Trackhouse’s commitment to supporting its young new star. Team owner Justin Marks offered a heartfelt welcome. “We’re going to do everything in our power to give you the equipment, the support, everything you need to go out there and show the world what you’re capable of, which I think is wins and championships.”

Fellow Cup teammates Shane van Gisbergen and Ross Chastain joined the chorus, emphasizing the positive, family-like culture Trackhouse strives for. They said, “Hey Connor, awesome news, congratulations!” (SVG) and “Congrats, Connor. Super excited for you and your family,” (Chastain) respectively.

The announcement and outpouring of support signal Trackhouse’s next era. It showcases their vision built on bold talent investment, fresh energy, and their reputation for nurturing stars. Zilisch enters Trackhouse Racing with humility and confidence. The racing world will be watching the impact of this partnership on NASCAR’s competitive landscape in 2026 and beyond.

Connor Zilisch cuts short his 2025 season for Trackhouse

Connor Zilisch’s meteoric rise has been nothing short of remarkable. But fans eager to see him in the Cup Series will have to wait until next season for a full-time campaign. After suffering a freak injury in victory lane at Watkins Glen, Zilisch confirmed before the Daytona Coke Zero Sugar 400 that he will not enter any additional Cup events over the season’s final ten races.

Citing the strain extra races would put on his team and his desire not to detract from Trackhouse’s playoff run, Zilisch was clear. “I really don’t think that there’s a chance that could happen. I wish but it’s really hard and I don’t want to take away from what the three main cars are doing and running that #87 car definitely adds to the strain of the guys in the shop and everybody traveling.”

Instead, Zilisch’s entire focus shifts to the Xfinity Series championship, where he is locked in a tight title battle with Justin Allgaier. Zilisch is just three points behind with two regular-season events remaining. Even after Parker Kligerman replaced him at Daytona following 13 laps due to injury. However, Zilisch was still credited with the win, marking his seventh victory of the season.

He explained that his Cup Series future has been secured for months with Trackhouse Racing and that the upcoming rookie year in Cup is on his mind. But not at the expense of present goals. “There’s nothing more that I want right now than to go win the championship in November and it still remains the main focus,” Zilisch said.

Zilisch also showed impressive maturity following a wild run of wins and setbacks. “Every moment, the wins, the losses, the injuries, everything. It’s all led me to this point and for that I’m grateful… The journey makes the destination special, and that’s really what’s been cool for me,” he said. As Zilisch’s profile skyrockets, fans are left anticipating the next chapter, knowing the Cup Series spotlight will shine in 2026.