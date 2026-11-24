When William Byron arrived at Hendrick Motorsports in 2018, he had won 11 races across NASCAR’s two lower national series in just two years. Rick Hendrick had seemingly found his next superstar. Yet it took Byron until his 98th Cup Series start to win a race. Eight years later, Hendrick has invested in another young driver with an equally impressive résumé in Connor Zilisch. But with Corey Heim already winning Cup races, NASCAR might have a difficult time exercising the same patience with Zilisch.

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“It’s kind of this weird purgatory situation, but I get it. I get waiting a year. I get how the contracts all played out and everything,” Eric Estepp said on PRN Live.

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Under ordinary circumstances, a driver entering his second Cup season would be working with his team to build something for the future. Zilisch already knows his future lies elsewhere. Hendrick Motorsports has lined him up to succeed Alex Bowman in the No. 48 Chevrolet in 2028. Until Bowman completes his final full-time season, however, Zilisch will continue racing for Trackhouse Racing.

That puts Justin Marks in an interesting position. Trackhouse has invested in Zilisch’s development, knowing that another organization will eventually benefit from the experience he gains in 2027. For Zilisch, there is also the personal matter of rewarding Marks for taking a chance on him.

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“And I know Connor, I think, wants to do right by Justin Marks and Trackhouse and hopefully have some good runs, maybe some high moments here in this final year together,” Estepp added.

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Heim enters 2027 under considerably different circumstances. Having won at Naval Base Coronado and Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2026, he has already justified 23XI Racing’s decision to promote him. His full-time move into the No. 67 Toyota also allows him to establish continuity with an organization committed to his future.

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However, even before their respective Cup opportunities came along, Heim had an advantage over Zilisch that often gets overlooked. At 24, Heim has several seasons of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series experience behind him, including his championship-winning 2025 campaign. Zilisch spent most of his rookie Cup season as a teenager.

“I think they are, while they’re both essentially Cup Series rookies unofficially, they are both at very different points in their NASCAR development,” Estepp explained.

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Zilisch’s 10 victories in NASCAR’s second-tier series in 2025 made it easy to forget how little stock car experience he actually possessed. Then came a difficult rookie campaign with Trackhouse, an organization that struggled to find speed across its Cup program. Separating the driver’s shortcomings from those of his equipment consequently becomes a challenge.

Heim, meanwhile, joins an organization that has already demonstrated its championship credentials. Tyler Reddick won the 2024 regular-season championship with 23XI Racing before advancing to the Championship 4. Estepp expects Heim to make good use of those resources almost immediately.

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“But I think Corey Heim will be a Chase contender, will probably win a race or two next year. Zilisch, I think we’ll have to wait until 2028 to probably see those kinds of numbers from him.”

This is where Byron’s career becomes particularly relevant. Despite having the resources of Hendrick Motorsports from the beginning, Byron went winless in his first two Cup seasons. He did not record a multi-win campaign until 2022. The following year, he led the series with six victories.

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Estepp would therefore prefer to assess Zilisch after his first season with Hendrick rather than judge him against Heim next November.

Trackhouse can still give Zilisch a productive sophomore season, even if the results fall short of what Heim accomplishes at 23XI. After all, Hendrick signed Zilisch for what it believes he can eventually become. It would make little sense to dismiss that potential before he has even driven a race for the organization.