For generations, Sunday has been NASCAR’s home. Fans know when to tune in. Broadcasters know when to schedule coverage. And race weekends have been built around the idea that Sunday afternoon or evening is when the biggest stars take center stage. That consistency has helped turn race day into a tradition shared by millions of fans across the country.

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Ever since tracks started to erect lights at the venues Sunday seemed like the best day to host races. Moreover the television audience also tuned in to make it a peak afternoon hours to watch races on TV. It also solved the issue about fan worrying to a late midnight finish.

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But the traditional schedule comes with its own set of challenges.

Recent weather has repeatedly shown how vulnerable Sunday afternoons can be. Rain delays and Monday postponements disrupt travel plans, hurt television ratings, and often leave fans frustrated after spending multiple hours waiting for racing to resume. Something similar happened with the Atlanta race as it was affected by a 3-hour rain delay.

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Then, Sunday’s place on the sporting calendar also means NASCAR competes directly with other major events. Particularly the NFL in the fall and Major League Baseball throughout much of the season. There’s also increased competition from Formula 1.

The biggest concern, however, may be for fans (especially the blue-collar workforce) attending races in person. Many spend hours driving home after the race, only to head straight back to work the following morning. That issue has become increasingly common as race weekends have extended well into Monday mornings.

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It’s one reason several voices within the garage have pushed for more Saturday racing. Chase Elliott, for one, has argued that the conversation isn’t about drivers preferring to race under the lights but making life easier for the fans.

“Yeah, honestly, those comments came directly from people that I know personally that either went to (Atlanta) and weren’t super thrilled about their Monday morning and probably won’t do it again, or people that chose not to go because they had to go to work on Monday morning,” Elliott said.

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Saturday night races eliminate that concern by giving spectators all day Sunday to travel home. It also creates an atmosphere many fans consider among the sport’s most exciting. Under-the-lights events at tracks like Bristol have long demonstrated the unique energy those races can generate.

Ultimately, this isn’t a debate with a simple right or wrong answer. Afternoon races at Tracks like Talladega, Watkins Glen, Las Vegas, and Phoenix cannot be swapped out. At the same time, the sanctioning body can consider shifting the night races to Saturday. This is turn can solve a lot of issues fans face.

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Speaking of tradition there was time in 1980 when Bristol was a Saturday night race. Now that doesn’t mean shift all the venues with lights on Saturday, but a careful experiment surely won’t harm the fans and NASCAR.