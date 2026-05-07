“Tragic”: Condolences Pour In for Cleetus McFarland’s Close Aid After Sudden Passing

Today, Cleetus McFarland is no longer just a YouTube entertainer dabbling in motorsports. He is now firmly part of NASCAR’s world, balancing Truck Series appearances alongside a two-year part-time deal with Richard Childress Racing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. It’s an unusual rise for someone who built an audience around burnout contests and grassroots car culture. But behind that journey stood one influential figure: Kyle Loftis.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Through the 1320Video YouTube channel, Loftis helped shape an entire generation of automotive creators and fans, including McFarland himself. Now, after Kyle Loftis’ sudden passing, tributes and condolences are pouring in from across the racing and car community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleetus McFarland loses his mentor

Kyle Loftis, the creator behind the hugely influential automotive media brand 1320Video, passed away on May 5, sending shockwaves through the online car community. At this stage, no official cause of death has been publicly disclosed by either Loftis’ family or the company.

His passing came only months after a frightening filming accident in late 2025. According to media reports, Loftis had been involved in a serious crash while shooting content for the channel. Reports claimed he was riding passenger in a Toyota Supra. The automobile lost control, struck a pole, and burst into flames. Kyle luckily survived that incident. At this stage, authorities and family members have not linked the crash to his death.

1320Video later confirmed the tragic news in a brief statement online: “We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock.”

Few people appeared more devastated than Cleetus McFarland. Loftis was Cleetus’s mentor, and he was launched under his brand. The two shared a deep friendship bond that went beyond the typical mentor-mentee relationship. In an emotional video message posted on YouTube, Cleetus McFarland described Loftis as the person who changed the trajectory of his life and career.

“Kyle was a very special person to me, as many of you know. Essentially handed me my career. I mean literally and just meant so much to me and meant so much to all of us. Like hands down, one of the most influential people in the car industry, period. He inspired millions of people to have a passion for cars, and he’s one of the significant reasons car culture is how good it is today cuz it was not like this 15 years ago,” McFarland said.

Cleetus McFarland also revealed he would temporarily step away from his regular “Month of Freedom” uploads as a mark of respect for his late mentor and friend. And the grief extended far beyond just Cleetus McFarland. Across social media, fans and creators flooded tribute posts with emotional messages, reflecting on how Loftis and 1320Video shaped an entire generation of automotive enthusiasts.

Fans reflect on Kyle Loftis’ legacy

As news of Kyle Loftis’ passing spread across social media, the reactions quickly turned emotional. For many fans, Loftis wasn’t just another automotive creator but was one of the people who helped shape modern internet car culture itself.

One fan wrote, “Wtf for real?? Didn’t Cletus McFarland just gift him his dream Z51 C8 a few weeks ago? Tragic man.”

The comment referenced a moment from April 2026, when Cleetus McFarland surprised Loftis with a brand-new Chevrolet Corvette C8 ZR1 as a thank-you gift for years of mentorship and support. At the time, it felt like a full-circle moment between mentor and student. Now, fans are looking back at it in an entirely different light.

Others focused on the memories they grew up with through 1320Video. “Such an awesome guy ! Can’t believe he’s gone I remember watching 1320 video growing up,” one user shared. That sentiment echoed throughout the community because 1320Video helped bring underground street racing and grassroots car culture into mainstream digital media long before it became common on YouTube. From “cash days” races to early coverage of scenes that later exploded in popularity through shows like Street Outlaws, Loftis helped define how automotive storytelling looked online.

Another fan added, “He was a legend, and more responsible for the YouTube automotive scene than most realize. RIP Kyle.”

And honestly, that may not even be an exaggeration. Loftis helped create the blueprint for automotive creators. Think high-quality production, authentic personalities, and real enthusiast culture without feeling overly corporate, back when YouTube wasn’t that popular as a ‘content creator’ platform. Many creators who dominate YouTube today borrowed heavily from the style and energy 1320Video pioneered years ago.

Fans also remembered specific series and events that became staples within the community. “My heart is shattered right now. I watched one of his videos about War in the Woods and it was amazing. I will never forget him… 💔” For the unaware, the “War in the Woods” videos became iconic among racing fans for their chaotic no-prep racing, sketchy conditions, and raw, unfiltered atmosphere that perfectly represented grassroots motorsports.

Another emotional tribute perhaps summed things up best: “Absolutely heartbreaking. I’ll forever thank this guy for being a big part in Cleetus McFarland’s racing career, it didn’t take much to know Kyle was a great man, a damn great one.”

For many in the automotive world, Kyle Loftis wasn’t just documenting car culture. He was actively building it. RIP Kyle.