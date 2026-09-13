“Tried to Get Away as Fast as Possible”- Sophie Cunningham Slyly Dodges Michael Jordan Amid Unexpected NASCAR Duty

Usually, you would find Sophie Cunningham on the basketball court, but her latest sporting assignment took her somewhere very different. The WNBA star stepped into an unexpected NASCAR role as a special guest pit reporter for the race at Gateway, contributing to the USA broadcast and getting an up-close look at stock car racing. Cunningham embraced the experience, spending time with several drivers and learning more about life beyond the track. But amid all the excitement, one unexpected name had her looking for a quick escape.

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“I got to be down here with Jeff Gordon. I saw Michael Jordan as well. He is probably wondering why I am not at the gym taking shoots and hoops. So, I tried to get away from him as fast as possible,” Sophie Cunningham explained on air as she took in an entirely different side of the sporting world at Gateway.

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As part of her NASCAR assignment, Cunningham crossed paths with two major figures before the green flag dropped. She met NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon, but the bigger moment came when she encountered Michael Jordan. Videos from the event showed Cunningham shaking hands with the basketball icon and exchanging pleasantries with him.

The meeting carried an obvious basketball connection. Sophie Cunningham is a WNBA player with the Indiana Fever, while Jordan remains one of the most recognizable figures the sport has ever produced.

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However, his presence at a NASCAR event also made the encounter more fitting than it might have seemed at first. Jordan is a co-owner of 23XI Racing, giving him a direct connection to the Cup Series and the drivers Cunningham was spending time with throughout the day.

The crossover also comes at an interesting point in Cunningham’s WNBA season. The Indiana Fever have officially clinched a berth in the 2026 WNBA playoffs for the third consecutive season, keeping their postseason hopes alive while Cunningham enjoyed a rare opportunity away from the basketball court.

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The timing of the Gateway appearance was helped by the WNBA schedule. The league entered a 17-day hiatus following August 28 because of the FIBA World Cup, with regular-season action set to resume on September 17.

The Fever are scheduled to face the Toronto Tempo on September 18, giving Cunningham a brief window to take on her unexpected NASCAR duties before returning to the WNBA grind.

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But Cunningham did more than simply watch the action and meet some of NASCAR’s biggest names. Earlier in the day, she also showed that her athletic skills could translate into a very different setting. Cunningham joined NASCAR driver and host Kenny Wallace along with TheJohnnyTV for an interactive stunt that put her kicking ability on display.

The lighthearted challenge produced one memorable mishap when Cunningham sent the ball crashing into a microphone stand. It was another example of how unusual her Gateway appearance was, with the WNBA star moving from basketball to NASCAR and taking part in activities far removed from a normal game day.

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For Cunningham, it offered a quick introduction to one of NASCAR’s defining characteristics. The race can change in an instant, and the opening laps at Gateway provided plenty of action for a newcomer to take in.

Still, the encounter with Jordan was the moment that naturally stood out. Sophie Cunningham had already spent the day getting to know NASCAR drivers and experiencing the sport from a different perspective. Meeting one of basketball’s biggest legends while also seeing his connection to NASCAR added another layer to an already unexpected sporting crossover.