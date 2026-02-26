Truck Champ’s Baffling Cup Series Snub Has Veteran Driver Questioning Entire NASCAR Garage

July 28, 2023, Richmond, VA, United States of America: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Craftsman Truck Series Driver, TY MAJESKI gets ready to qualify for the Worldwide Express 250 at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond VA. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2023: Worldwide Express 250 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAa161 20230728_zaa_a161_007 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x Image Credits: Imago

Kenny Wallace is extremely keen on keeping an eye out for new and upcoming NASCAR talent. He regularly discusses the best prospects for the Cup Series on his social media channels. While he remains happy with the growing number of youngsters joining the field, including the likes of Connor Zilisch and Carson Hocevar, there is one particular driver, who Wallace feels should be on the Cup field by now, but is stuck in the Truck Series.

Frustrated Kenny Wallace roots for Truck champion

“It just blows me away. I just don’t understand it.” Kenny Wallace’s frustration regarding Ty Majeski’s NASCAR situation is quite understandable. He won the Truck Series championship in 2024, finished second in 2025, and has remained extremely consistent throughout the years. But Majeski seems to have no connection with the Cup Series.

This also confuses Wallace. “That Ty Majeski deal, you bring up his name. That deal, I don’t understand it. Ty Majeski wins every race he’s in, and he’s not a Cup driver. I mean, he wins everything. I won’t ask you to comment on that. That’s just my opinion,” he said.

There could be several reasons attached to Majeski’s lack of Cup Series performance. He is undoubtedly one of the finest drivers in the Truck Series. His current season started with a P4 finish at Daytona, and although Atlanta didn’t yield a very competitive result (28th), he is expected to perform better at St. Petersburg.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Craftsman Truck Series: November 08 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race TY MAJESKI 98 gets ready to qualify for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale , AZ. LicenseRM 22515451 Copyright: xZoonar.com/StephenxArce/GrindstonexMediaxGroupx 22515451

It is difficult to say if he will have a Cup Series seat in the future right now. He did run a few Xfinity (now O’Reilly Auto Parts) series races back in 2017 and 2018, but that was about it. Majeski is yet to make his Cup debut. But it seems that as long as he is connected with Ford, it might not happen any time soon.

Both Chevy and Toyota have excellent driver development programs in NASCAR. Connected with the likes of Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing, they give drivers quite the opportunities. However, the same cannot be said for Ford. Their development ladder is shallower and more fragmented, not allowing much homegrown talent.

While sponsorship does not exactly seem to be an issue for Ty Majeski, there could be other reasons associated with his lack of Cup entries.

Should Ty Majeski consider switching teams?

When Majeski began racing for ThorSport Racing in 2021, he ran a Toyota, but the team switched to Ford in 2023. As discussed, this could be one of the reasons he does not have a clear future in the Cup Series. But there is yet another aspect: his team.

ThorSport, unlike the likes of Richard Childress Racing, does not have a clear pipeline into the Cup Series. It is quite understandable that something as simple as switching teams might increase Majeski’s chances of earning a Cup drive. But still, the question looms: Why are Cup teams not noticing him?

But it would actually be unfair to say that. The Cup Series teams don’t miss out on a single chance of signing a new and upcoming driver. However, the competitive scale of the Truck Series alone might not be enough for the teams to sign a driver.

Moreover, most of the teams already have promising drivers. RCR, for example, has two very strong drivers in the NOAP Series: Jesse Love and Austin Hill. The latter is prepared to run a few Cup races this season.

So, it remains a bit unclear as to why Ty Majeski hasn’t found himself a NASCAR Cup Series seat. Kenny Wallace’s frustration regarding the matter also starts making sense at this point. However, he is still young. It won’t be surprising if, in the future, one of the teams (not necessarily a top-tier one) will pick him.