Truck Series Legend Set to Headline NASCAR’s Championship Weekend a Year After Racing Exit

Matt Crafton spent much of his life climbing into the same NASCAR Truck Series garage, usually with Menards on the side of his truck and ThorSport Racing behind him. Last year, he said the full-time grind was over. On Tuesday, he gave fans a very different reason to look for him at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

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“I guess next week, I’m going to Miami, see you guys there”

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Crafton dropped the line at the end of a theatrically funny video, then added the caption,

“Told you it was part time.”

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It was more than a hint about attending the finale. Crafton is set to return to competition for one race, driving ThorSport’s No. 66 Ford with Menards and MasterForce backing.

That changes the meaning of his 2025 exit. Crafton did not announce that he was walking away from NASCAR altogether. He was ending a full-time career that spanned 25 consecutive seasons, leaving the No. 88 to Ty Majeski in 2026. Now he is coming back on a schedule of his own choosing, and at a track that has been part of his story from the beginning.

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Homestead is not just another stop for Crafton. Matt Crafton made his Truck Series debut in the 2000 season finale at California Speedway before becoming a full-time competitor in 2001. Friday’s race will be his 25th start at the track. He won there in 2015 and has recorded 14 top-10 finishes at the circuit.

His return also gives ThorSport another familiar name in a truck that has been absent for much of the season. The No. 66 is set to make its first appearance since the 2025 finale at Phoenix. Crafton will not be taking Majeski’s No. 88 back. Majeski remains in that truck, while Crafton gets the No. 66 for this one-off start.

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Crafton’s August 2025 retirement announcement ended his full-time driving career. At the time, he had 585 starts, 15 wins, 135 top-five finishes, and 331 top-10 finishes. Updated career totals now stand at 592 starts and 333 top-10 finishes. His three championships came in 2013, 2014 and 2019. He remains the only driver to win consecutive Truck Series titles, taking the crown in 2013 and 2014.

Menards has been part of that journey since 2002. Its 23-year partnership with Crafton was the longest-running driver and primary sponsor relationship in NASCAR history, and the company will be on the No. 66 at Homestead.

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There is a championship to settle around his return, too. Kaden Honeycutt enters Friday’s finale 20 points ahead of Layne Riggs, the only other driver still eligible for the title after Chandler Smith won at Martinsville. The race begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 6.

Crafton will not be chasing a fourth championship this weekend. But his return gives the finale a link to an earlier era of the Truck Series, and proves his decision to leave the full-time schedule was never a promise to stay away.