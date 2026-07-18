Truck Series Star Breaks Silence Amidst Rumored Cup Series Move: “No News Yet”

The NASCAR silly season is picking up as teams and drivers navigate their pathways for 2027. Hendrick Motorsports and Chevy are considering options for the No. 48 car. Corey Heim is scheduled to make his debut as a full-time driver with 23XI Racing. It looks like Chevy and Toyota are in a good place with their future options, but Ford seems to be playing catch-up. Well, the fortunes of the Blue Ovals could change soon if the recent rumors are to be true.

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Layne Riggs is seen as the next big talent in the Ford driver lineup, which is shrinking day by day. While the rumor mill has been linking him to make a jump to the Cup level next year, the driver shared his take on the lucrative opportunity.

“So whenever that opportunity arrives, I’d love to do it, but at the same time I wanna make sure I start with a splash, same kind of way I did in the Truck Series. I didn’t start with mediocre equipment.”

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While speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Riggs also dropped a hint that he’s working on something behind the scenes that could help him land a full-time ride in the Cup Series for 2027.

“I’m working hard every day to try and make sure that happens, but no new news yet.”

Ford has made its move by signing Jesse Love to drive the No. 21 car, but adding Riggs to that lineup could be a smart move. The 24-year-old driver has proven himself in the Truck Series, and a move to the Cup will help Ford close the gap on rival teams like 23XI Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, and Richard Childress Racing.

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Going by Riggs’ admission, he isn’t keen on joining a backmarker team. He expects to compete for wins, and there are very few teams in the garage that have such resources at their disposal. Speaking of Ford, there have been rumors about Noah Gragson looking to make a switch next year. That could free up space and allow Riggs to make his dream move to the top level.

It is worth noting that Todd Gilliland has already bagged an extension, and Zane Smith did the same with his extension in 2025, leaving Gragson as the odd man out. However, this isn’t the only path that Riggs can take. Richard Childress Racing hasn’t figured out its plans for 2027, and Legacy Motor Club has an empty seat as it is expanding to a three-car organization next year. So a lot of moving parts and pieces, which make the situation tricky for a driver to land a Cup ride.

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Now, a Cup opportunity won’t come that easily, but a Truck Series championship could play a big role in finding the right opportunity for Layne Riggs.